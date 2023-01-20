. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
 by Clyde Hughes
 Washington DC (UPI) Jan 20, 2023

Two astronauts embarked on the first spacewalk of 2023 on Friday as they worked toward upgrading the International Space Station's power generation system.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann teamed up with Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for the morning spacewalk, which NASA officials said lasted seven hours and 21 minutes. They installed a modification kit at the far end of the ISS, allowing for the future installation of the roll-out solar array.

The spacewalk was scheduled to start at 8:15 a.m., EST, but NASA officials said the operation was ahead of schedule with both astronauts setting their spacesuits to battery power about a minute earlier, marking the official start of the mission.

"Wakata and Mann were joined on Thursday by NASA Flight Engineer Frank Rubio for final spacewalk preparations," NASA said in a statement. "The two spacewalkers along with Rubio staged tools and hardware inside the Quest airlock during the morning. The trio then spent the afternoon reviewing spacewalk steps and procedures before readying the two spacesuits for operations."

Friday's spacewalk was the first for Mann and Wakata, who came aboard the ISS on SpaceX's Crew-5 mission in October. The pair re-entered the space station after their work Friday afternoon.

Astronauts have already installed four of the six planned ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays on previous spacewalks.

Rubio and astronaut Josh Cassada on Dec. 22 took part in a 7 1/2 hour spacewalk to install and deploy a roll-out solar array on the station's Port-4 truss segment. The pair also installed another roll-out solar array on the Starboard-4 truss segment on Dec. 3.

NASA had earlier postponed the Dec. 22 spacewalk because of the potential of space junk in the area. The space station was moved to avoid the fragment of the upper stage of an old Russian Fregat-SB, allowing the spacewalk to continue.


Related Links
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


SPACE TRAVEL
Ongoing ISS Operations, Soyuz Status Update
 Houston TX (SPX) Jan 13, 2023
 NASA and Roscosmos are adjusting the International Space Station flight plan after completing an investigation into a coolant leak on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station. NASA hosted a joint media briefing Wednesday about the Roscosmos-led investigation to update the public on the Soyuz status and the forward strategy. As a part of the work, Roscosmos engineers determined the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is not viable for a normal crew return, but is available for crew return in an em ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS

 Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023

 Zero-Covid left in dust as Chinese revellers fuel travel boom

 RIT scientists help rediscover earliest known star map using multispectral imaging
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA, DARPA will test nuclear engine for future Mars missions

 Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew and Service Modules Mated

 NASA safety system enables Rocket Lab launch from Wallops

 NASA validates revolutionary propulsion design for deep space missions
SPACE TRAVEL
Our Encanto: Sols 3716-3717

 Sol 3721: Wrapping up at the Encanto Drill Site

 Sols 3718-3720: Go For Drilling at Encanto

 NASA launches Mars Sample Receiving Project Office at Johnson
SPACE TRAVEL
China to launch 200-plus spacecraft in 2023

 Chinese astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station

 China's space industry hits new heights

 China's first private sector 2023 rocket launch up, up and away
SPACE TRAVEL
Hawkeye 360 lunches Cluster 6 satellites aboard inaugural Rocket Lab Electron flight from Virginia

 UK Space Agency announces new funding for satellite communications

 How ESA works with the EU to advance European space

 Britain's Tim Peake steps down from ESA astronaut corps
SPACE TRAVEL
Eutelsat successfully decommissions EUTELSAT 5 West A satellite

 GMV to develop the ground control center for Hisdesat's new

 The last mysteries of mica

 Incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
SPACE TRAVEL
Webb Telescope identifies origins of icy building blocks of life

 Rare opportunity to study short-lived volcanic island reveals sulfur-metabolizing microbes

 New small laser device can help detect signs of life on other planets

 How do rocky planets really form
SPACE TRAVEL
Exotic water ice contributes to understanding of magnetic anomalies on Neptune and Uranus

 Webb spies Chariklo ring system with high-precision technique

 From Europe to Jupiter via Kourou

 Airbus finalises JUICE ready for its mission to Jupiter








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.