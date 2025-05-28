Rocket Lab to Acquire Geost in Strategic Expansion into Satellite Payloads

Geost, based in Tucson, Arizona, has a two-decade track record supporting both classified and unclassified missions with EO/IR sensors. These systems are integral to missile warning, surveillance, reconnaissance, Earth observation, and space domain awareness. The acquisition aligns with U.S. Department of Defense initiatives aimed at developing resilient space infrastructure, such as the Golden Dome architecture and the Tracking Layer from the Space Development Agency.
Bringing Geost's payload technologies under Rocket Lab's umbrella enables the company to deliver more integrated spacecraft systems tailored for defense. This vertical integration is expected to reduce cost and risk while accelerating delivery timelines. Geost's sensor technologies will support real-time threat detection and situational awareness for military operations in contested space environments.
The move adds Optical Systems to Rocket Lab's capabilities and further establishes the company as a disruptive force in the national security space sector. CEO Sir Peter Beck emphasized Rocket Lab's founding vision to challenge the status quo, stating: "With the acquisition of Geost, we're bringing advanced electro-optical and infrared payloads in-house to support secure, responsive, and cost-effective systems at scale."
Bill Gattle, Geost General Manager and CEO of Lightridge Solutions, noted that the acquisition is a strategic fit, adding: "By bringing high-performance optical technologies in-house, Rocket Lab is strengthening its ability to deliver responsive, full-stack solutions for government and commercial missions."
Rocket Lab will also acquire Geost's production assets, labs, and facilities in Arizona and Virginia, along with intellectual property and inventory. Geost's 115 employees will join Rocket Lab's growing team, expanding its global workforce to over 2,600 across multiple U.S. states, Canada, and New Zealand.
