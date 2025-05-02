Warming temperatures accelerate spring leaf flush in Japan

Their analysis found that in 2023, leaf flush began 3 to 7 days earlier than the 2018-2024 average in the Kanto and Chubu regions. In 2024, similar advances occurred in the Hokuriku, Tohoku, and Hokkaido regions, with the Shirakami Mountains area recording SOS nearly 9 days earlier than usual. The study identified spring air temperature (February to April) as a strong driver, showing that each 1 K rise corresponds to an average 4.4-day advancement in leaf flush timing.
Extrapolating these findings to future climate projections, researchers estimate that SOS could occur around 7 days earlier under the low-emissions RCP 2.6 scenario, and up to 21 days earlier under the high-emissions RCP 8.5 scenario. These shifts have potential consequences for biodiversity, ecological synchrony, and forest health.
The study underscores the ecological ramifications of continued global warming and the importance of long-term satellite and field monitoring to understand and respond to such changes.
Research Report:Impact of high temperature in 2023 and 2024 on spring leaf flush phenology in Japan derived by GCOM-C satellite
Related Links
University of Tsukuba
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Booming tourism and climate change threaten Albania's coast
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
China showcases Qingzhou spacecraft for future cargo missions
Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research
Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero
Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing
Searching for the Dark in the Light
NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery
Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
|
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm
Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
Turning Down Starlight to Reveal Distant Worlds
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters