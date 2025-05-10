24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
 by Simon Druker
 Washington DC (UPI) May 10, 2025

A Soviet-area spacecraft that orbited Earth for more than 50 years crashed into the Indian Ocean on Saturday, Russian officials confirmed.

"The Kosmos-482 spacecraft, launched in 1972, ceased to exist, deorbiting and falling into the Indian Ocean," the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on the cloud-based social media platform Telegram.

The spacecraft hit the ocean around 9:24 a.m. MST Saturday, or 2:24 a.m. EDT.

"The descent of the spacecraft was monitored by the Automated Warning System for Hazardous Situations in Near-Earth Space," according to the Roscosmos post.

The spacecraft fell into the Indian Ocean somewhere west of Jakarta, initially entering the planet's atmosphere some 380 miles west of the Middle Andaman Islands in the Andaman Sea.

The European Space Agency tracked the satellite over Germany shortly after 2 a.m. EDT Saturday before it disappeared from radar.

In the spring of 1972, the Soviet Institute for Space Research launched Kosmos 482 with the goal of studying and eventually landing on Venus.

"But due to a malfunction of the booster block, it remained in a high elliptical orbit of the Earth, gradually approaching the planet," Roscosmos said in the post.

The spacecraft was one of several launched with a goal of studying Venus under the Soviet-era Venera program.

Scientists have long been curious about the similarities between Venus and Earth.

Both planets are considered "geographically young" and have nearly the same size and mass. In 2023, NASA scientists discovered volcanic activity on Venus, after looking closer at photos taken of the planet in the 1990s by the Magellan robotic space probe.

Earlier that year, officials with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory discovered new geological patterns that gave further insight into how the planet releases heat.

Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Meteoroid shockwaves offer clues for tracking space junk returns
 Paris, France (SPX) May 05, 2025
 Every year, Earth gains mass from the constant bombardment of space debris and meteoritic material. Roughly 50 metric tons of meteorites reach the surface annually, accompanied by even more fine space dust. Since the dawn of the space age, human-made objects have joined this influx, with derelict satellites, discarded rocket parts, and even tools dropped by astronauts periodically plunging back into the atmosphere. These objects travel through low Earth orbit at blistering speeds of up to 18,000 m ... read more
TECH SPACE
India plans manned space flight by 2027

 India's woman fighter pilot trailblazer eyes space

 Axiom advances space health tech and cancer studies with Ax 4 mission

 Trump NASA budget prioritizes Moon, Mars missions over research
TECH SPACE
NASA Progresses Toward Crewed Moon Mission with Spacecraft, Rocket Milestones

 Defense contractor successfully tests hypersonic flight vehicle

 Rocket Lab sets May launch for latest iQPS satellite mission

 SpaceX gets US approval to launch more Starship flights from Texas
TECH SPACE
Ancient Mars may have had a carbon cycle - a new study suggests the red planet may have once been warmer, wetter and more favorable for life

 Mars surface patterns resemble Earth, revealing secrets of its past

 Searching for Spherules to Sample

 Searching for the Dark in the Light
TECH SPACE
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
TECH SPACE
DLR Establishes New Institute of Space Research to Advance Optical Sensor Technologies and Planetary Science

 NAL unveils SHOUT tracker upgrades powered by Iridium Enhanced SBD service

 Elon Musk new interest after space satellites: Stake

 Iridium Upgrades 9603 Module with Advanced Secure Messaging for Government Users
TECH SPACE
Spacecraft launched by Soviet Union in 1972 is falling back to Earth

 Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability

 Meteoroid shockwaves offer clues for tracking space junk returns

 Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion
TECH SPACE
NASA's Webb Lifts Veil on Common but Mysterious Type of Exoplanet

 The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
TECH SPACE
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.