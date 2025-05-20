Ursa Space Systems Expands Geospatial Analytics with Aireon Space-Based Aircraft Tracking



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 20, 2025



Ursa Space Systems, a leader in space-based insights, has partnered with Aireon, a pioneer in space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology, to integrate real-time aircraft tracking into its geospatial analytics platform. This collaboration aims to expand Ursa Space's capabilities, providing comprehensive situational awareness for commercial, defense, and humanitarian sectors.

Aireon's ADS-B technology, enabled by the Iridium constellation of 66 low Earth orbit satellites, delivers low-latency, global coverage, including hard-to-reach regions such as oceans, polar areas, and conflict zones. This data will complement Ursa Space's Virtual Constellation, which already integrates electro-optical (EO), synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and radio frequency (RF) satellite signals, offering a robust multi-sensor approach to global monitoring.

With this integration, Ursa Space customers will gain near real-time visibility into flight movements, airfield activity, and aerial logistics, enhancing their ability to track global aviation dynamics. These insights will support a wide range of use cases, from air traffic management to strategic risk analysis.

"Aireon's ADS-B data fills critical gaps in global airspace monitoring," said Adam Maher, CEO of Ursa Space. "By integrating Aireon's world-class data, we're providing our users with a crucial layer of context-what's happening in the skies-alongside activity on the ground and at sea. It's a major step toward delivering the most complete picture possible, no matter the mission."

"Aireon is very excited to work with an innovative company like Ursa Space Systems that is leaning forward in the market to deliver new insights to its customers. We are encouraged that a new group of users will benefit from our persistent air domain monitoring and this collaboration," said Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon.

The integration of Aireon's ADS-B system, known for its real-time, persistent coverage, underscores Ursa Space's commitment to delivering actionable insights at speed and scale, making it a valuable asset for organizations worldwide.

