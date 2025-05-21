24/7 Space News
 Reusable debris collector promises leap forward in sustainable space cleanup
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 21, 2025

Paladin Space, a startup incubated at the University of South Australia's Innovation and Collaboration Centre, has introduced Triton, the first reusable space payload designed to capture and store multiple pieces of orbital debris for potential recycling. This breakthrough technology was demonstrated at a private event hosted by the ICC.

The company's next objectives include securing early customers, initiating in-orbit testing, and preparing for mission qualification. Paladin Space also hinted at a forthcoming international expansion.

South Australian Treasurer and Minister for Defence and Space Industries, Stephen Mullighan, highlighted the achievement as evidence of the state's growing influence in global space innovation. "Paladin Space's innovative technology, which has been developed right here in South Australia, is a perfect example of what's possible when you foster an environment that nurtures bold ideas," Mullighan said. "It's an example of homegrown ingenuity where South Australia is developing innovative ideas aimed at solving global challenges."

The accumulation of high-velocity debris in Earth's orbit poses serious threats to satellites and space infrastructure. Industry analysis from Northern Sky Research projects the in-orbit servicing market will reach $4.7 billion by 2031, with about half dedicated to debris collection and recycling.

Triton is engineered to retrieve multiple fragments per mission and eject them in a precisely timed manner to ensure a safe trajectory. After ejection, Triton burns up in Earth's atmosphere within hours, preventing secondary debris. The design also supports compatibility with future orbital recycling stations.

"We are designing Triton to be able to dock easily with these in-orbit manufacturing stations so that the contents it collects can be recycled into metal rods or sheets for manufacturing satellites," said Paladin founder Harrison Box. "Not only is this practice sustainable, but incredibly cost effective for satellite manufacturers to 'skip' the launch phase of a mission and simply build their assets in space."

Triton's modular container can be scaled for various missions, ranging from 300mm to 600mm cubed, depending on customer needs. The startup, which was part of the 2023 Venture Catalyst Space accelerator backed by the South Australian Space Industry Centre, continues to benefit from UniSA's support.

"Triton is on course to revolutionise the space debris industry and contribute to manufacturing in space, a mind-blowing proposition," said Craig Jones, Deputy Director for Business Incubation at UniSA. "We are incredibly proud to have played a small part in supporting this team to build their enterprise."

Box credits UniSA for guidance that shaped critical aspects of his company's strategy and operations. He expressed commitment to keeping Paladin Space headquartered in South Australia as long as state support continues for the local space sector.

