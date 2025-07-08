UK thermal satellite firm wins ESA contract to deliver real time climate and security insights

This agreement, announced during the Living Planet Symposium in Vienna, marks the first Category 1 CCM contract awarded to a UK firm. It positions SatVu as a critical provider of thermal intelligence across multiple Copernicus thematic services including urban heat mapping, infrastructure monitoring, emissions analysis, water resource management, and climate emergency response.
SatVu's thermal imagery will enhance decision-making across Europe by offering real-time, high-detail views of surface temperature and heat dynamics. For urban planners, the data provides insight into cooling loads and heat risks at street-level resolution, guiding energy efficiency and adaptation strategies.
In environmental monitoring, SatVu's sensors can detect temperature changes in aquatic systems such as rivers, lakes, and coastal waters, indicating pollution or industrial outflows. This supports both compliance enforcement and ecological protection.
For security and defense, SatVu's technology identifies abnormal heat patterns and monitors sensitive infrastructure even in low-visibility conditions, adding a critical layer of operational awareness.
The data also accelerates disaster response efforts, enabling early detection of wildfires, floods, and industrial incidents. Copernicus users benefit from fast, actionable intelligence without needing to process complex raw data.
SatVu's satellites deliver thermal infrared imagery with a ground sample distance of up to 3.5 metres, filling observation gaps left by other Earth monitoring systems. This capability is particularly vital for high-risk or obscured environments.
"From climate risk to national security, the decisions being made today demand data that is both credible and continuous," said Anthony Baker, SatVu CEO and Founder. "Being the first UK company awarded a Category 1 contract under Copernicus is not just a milestone for SatVu - it's a signal that regional thermal capability has a vital role to play in Europe's climate and security infrastructure. Thermal data is no longer optional, it's essential for understanding what activity is happening on the ground, in near-real time."
Simonetta Cheli, ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes, added, "The aim of integrating emerging European New Space companies into Copernicus is to ensure the programme remains at the forefront of Earth observation in a fast-evolving sector. I warmly welcome the newest members to the Copernicus Contributing Missions programme."
Harshbir Sangha, Director of Missions and Capabilities at the UK Space Agency, emphasized the contract's significance: "This contract for SatVu demonstrates the UK's world-leading industrial capabilities and innovative expertise in thermal imaging technologies. Following the UK's re-entry into the Copernicus programme, this euro 3 million agreement showcases how British innovation can deliver critical Earth Observation capabilities that address both environmental challenges and security needs. SatVu's achievement represents exactly the kind of high-value industrial growth we aim to foster, positioning our expanding UK space sector at the forefront of solving global challenges."
With calibrated data delivered in near real time, SatVu's thermal imagery strengthens Europe's climate resilience, disaster readiness, and security infrastructure.
