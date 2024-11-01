South Korea, Japan protest over China, Russia aircraft incursions

South Korea said it had lodged a protest with representatives of China and Russia, while Japan said it had conveyed its "serious concerns" over national security.
According to Tokyo, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers on Tuesday flew from the Sea of Japan to rendezvous with two Chinese H-6 bombers in the East China Sea, then conducted a joint flight around the country.
The incident comes as Japan is locked in a dispute with China over comments Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made about Taiwan.
The bombers' joint flights were "clearly intended as a show of force against our nation", defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi wrote on X Wednesday.
Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said that Tokyo had "conveyed to both China and Russia our serious concerns over our national security through diplomatic channels".
Seoul said Tuesday the Russian and Chinese warplanes entered its air defence zone and that a complaint had been lodged with the defence attaches of both countries in the South Korean capital.
"Our military will continue to respond actively to the activities of neighbouring countries' aircraft within the KADIZ in compliance with international law," said Lee Kwang-suk, director general of the International Policy Bureau at Seoul's defence ministry, referring to the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone.
South Korea also said it deployed "fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for any contingencies" in response to the Chinese and Russian incursion into the KADIZ.
The planes were spotted before they entered the air defence identification zone, defined as a broader area in which countries police aircraft for security reasons but which does not constitute their airspace.
Japan's defence ministry also scrambled fighter jets to intercept the warplanes.
- 'Routine exercise' -
Beijing later Tuesday confirmed it had organised drills with Russia's military according to "annual cooperation plans".
Moscow also described it as a routine exercise, saying it lasted eight hours and that some foreign fighter jets followed the Russian and Chinese aircraft.
Since 2019 China and Russia have regularly flown military aircraft into South Korea's air defence zone without prior notice, citing joint exercises.
In November last year Seoul scrambled jets as five Chinese and six Russian military planes flew through its air defence zone.
Similar incidents occurred in June and December 2023, and in May and November 2022.
Meanwhile Tokyo said Monday it had scrambled jets in response to repeated takeoff and landing exercises involving fighter jets and military helicopters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier as it cruised in international waters near Japan.
It also summoned Beijing's ambassador after military aircraft from the Liaoning locked radar onto Japanese jets, the latest incident in the row ignited by Takaichi's comments backing Taiwan.
Takaichi suggested last month that Japan would intervene militarily in any Chinese attack on the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out seizing by force.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit
Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
NASA celebrates a decade of student contributions to space crop production
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion
EU dismisses 'completely crazy statements' after Musk attack
EU hits Musk's X with 120-mn-euro fine, sparking US ire
Bacterial partnership offers pathway to produce Mars regolith bricks for future habitats
Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model
NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
Second CHAPEA Crew Begins Extended Mars Habitat Mission at NASA Johnson
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap
Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
China supports private space firms to expand global reach
Successful launch preparations underway for Shenzhou XXII resupply mission
|
Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions
SLI and AscendArc agree on 200 million GEO satellite leasing framework
EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
Iridium wins five year US Space Force contract to upgrade EMSS infrastructure
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
ONE Bow River backs Odyssey Space Research growth in flight software and mission engineering
D-Orbit launches dual orbital transportation missions, passes 200-payload milestone
Space operators urged to share costs of clearing orbital debris
NASA backs WHOI effort to read organic signals from ocean worlds
SPHERE debris disk survey maps hidden asteroid and comet belts in young planetary systems
SwRI opens NOUR lab to track chemical pathways from nebulae to planetary systems
Gels may have given early Earth chemistry a place to organize into life
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters