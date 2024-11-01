SLI and AscendArc agree on 200 million GEO satellite leasing framework

Through SLI's finance platform, satellite operators can classify access to these satellites as operating expenditure rather than capital expenditure while securing current-generation GEO communications capability. The partners present the structure as a way to reduce financial barriers for organizations seeking dedicated geostationary capacity and to expand the addressable market for small GEO assets.
"We have strong conviction in the value of this satellite class and the step-change it represents for operators. AscendArc's approach to design and manufacturing meaningfully improves the economics and throughput performance in GEO, delivering a cost per Mbps that stands out and aligns well with what operators are asking for. We expect operators to appreciate both the performance profile and the ability to access this technology through leasing terms that allows them to grow in a capital-efficient way and free up capital for other priorities," said Praveen Vetrivel, CEO of SLI.
Chris McLain, founder and CEO of AscendArc, expressed his appreciation to the SLI team and the partnership that will allow all future AscendArc customers the option to lease their satellites from SLI. "SLI and its parent company, Libra Group, bring a long history of success in high value asset leasing, along with the credibility and financial strength needed to complete a deal of this scale. Their backing gives our clients a key financing pathway as they plan their missions. We value SLI's confidence in the AscendArc design and in our team's ability to deliver - this is an agreement where all parties succeed."
Related Links
SLI (Space Leasing International)
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
NASA celebrates a decade of student contributions to space crop production
Lunasa Space funding backs shared in orbit lab platform
Station 10 as Soyuz crew arrives amid Baikonur launch pad crisis
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
European rocket puts S.Korean satellite in orbit
Sea based rocket net recovery platform enters service for Chinese reusable launchers
LandSpace ZQ 3 Y1 rocket reaches orbit on first reusable flight attempt
Second CHAPEA Crew Begins Extended Mars Habitat Mission at NASA Johnson
Martian dust devils found to generate electrical sparks
NASA Orbiter Shines New Light on Long-Running Martian Mystery
ESCAPADE spacecraft capture first images while en route to Mars
China supports private space firms to expand global reach
Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap
Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
|
Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group
EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
SLI and AscendArc agree on 200 million GEO satellite leasing framework
Iridium wins five year US Space Force contract to upgrade EMSS infrastructure
Shenzhou XX capsule to return without crew after debris incident
Space operators urged to share costs of clearing orbital debris
Orbit Fab to lead ESA backed ASTRAL refuelling demo in orbit
AI eXpress 1 Plus completes first generation in orbit AI satellite trio
The bacteria that wont wake up found in spacecraft cleanrooms
Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples
Moss spores withstand long term exposure outside space station
Water production on exoplanets revealed by pressure experiments
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters