SLI and AscendArc agree on 200 million GEO satellite leasing framework



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 04, 2025



Aerospace asset finance firm SLI has signed heads of agreement to acquire two of AscendArc's next-generation Ka-band geostationary satellites, in a transaction valued at more than $200 million. The framework sits within a wider partnership that allows AscendArc to make its GEO spacecraft available on leasing terms instead of requiring customers to fund an outright purchase.

Through SLI's finance platform, satellite operators can classify access to these satellites as operating expenditure rather than capital expenditure while securing current-generation GEO communications capability. The partners present the structure as a way to reduce financial barriers for organizations seeking dedicated geostationary capacity and to expand the addressable market for small GEO assets.

"We have strong conviction in the value of this satellite class and the step-change it represents for operators. AscendArc's approach to design and manufacturing meaningfully improves the economics and throughput performance in GEO, delivering a cost per Mbps that stands out and aligns well with what operators are asking for. We expect operators to appreciate both the performance profile and the ability to access this technology through leasing terms that allows them to grow in a capital-efficient way and free up capital for other priorities," said Praveen Vetrivel, CEO of SLI.

Chris McLain, founder and CEO of AscendArc, expressed his appreciation to the SLI team and the partnership that will allow all future AscendArc customers the option to lease their satellites from SLI. "SLI and its parent company, Libra Group, bring a long history of success in high value asset leasing, along with the credibility and financial strength needed to complete a deal of this scale. Their backing gives our clients a key financing pathway as they plan their missions. We value SLI's confidence in the AscendArc design and in our team's ability to deliver - this is an agreement where all parties succeed."

Related Links

SLI (Space Leasing International)

The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

