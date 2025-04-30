24/7 Space News
SOLAR SCIENCE
 Solar flare pulses trigger rapid echoes in Earth's atmosphere
illustration only
Solar flare pulses trigger rapid echoes in Earth's atmosphere
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Apr 30, 2025

Earth's upper atmosphere reacts more quickly and strongly to solar flare activity than previously understood, according to new findings from Queen's University Belfast.

Researchers studying a powerful solar flare from 2012 found that Earth's atmosphere exhibited synchronized pulses in direct response to rhythmic bursts of energy from the Sun. This marks the first time scientists have confirmed such synchronized behavior.

"Using a space based satellite, we detected rhythmic pulses from the sun every 90 seconds. We also analysed the changes in the density of Earth's atmosphere using a network of GPS satellites and ground-based receivers during this time and found that it responded with its own pulses just 30 seconds after the pulses were detected from the sun," explained Aisling O'Hare, lead author and PhD student in the School of Mathematics and Physics.

The team examined extreme ultraviolet radiation emitted during the flare and compared it with fluctuations in the ionosphere's total electron content (TEC). The response occurred almost immediately, suggesting that atmospheric impacts from major flares could manifest within half a minute of solar emission.

O'Hare, who is part of an International Space Science Institute team focused on Sun-Earth interactions, said the study illustrates just how sensitive Earth's upper atmosphere is to solar activity. "We are currently in solar maximum - the sun's most active part of its 11-year cycle, so flares are happening almost every day, and this study sheds new light on how deeply their effects are felt on Earth."

Dr Ryan Milligan, O'Hare's supervisor, emphasized the broader implications: "This work really shows just how sensitive our atmosphere is to subtle variations in solar radiation, although what drives these pulsations during solar flares in the first place still remains unknown."

He added, "Aisling's work goes a long way towards understanding the Sun-Earth relationship by studying them as an interconnected system, and not just looking at either body in isolation."

Research Report:Quasi-Periodic Pulsations in Ionospheric TEC Synchronized With Solar Flare EUV Emission

Related Links
 Queen's University Belfast
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SOLAR SCIENCE
Inouye Solar Telescope activates powerful new spectro polarimeter for detailed Sun studies
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Apr 30, 2025
 The Inouye Solar Telescope, the world's largest solar observatory, has reached a critical milestone with the activation of its most advanced instrument to date: the Visible Tunable Filter (VTF), a massive spectro-polarimeter now operational atop Hawaii's Haleakala volcano. With a four-meter primary mirror, the telescope has delivered remarkable solar images since 2022, and the VTF dramatically expands its capabilities. Researchers refer to the event as a "technical first light" for VTF. This 5.6-t ... read more
SOLAR SCIENCE
ELVIS imaging tech heads to space to advance life detection

 ISRO embarks on Ax-4 mission to advance deep space science and sustainability

 NASA Notes Key Milestone in Blue Origin's Orbital Reef Development

 Aerospacelab chosen to supply satellite platform for JAXA mission via Mitsui Bussan Aerospace
SOLAR SCIENCE
Slingshot launches turnkey system to enable space domain awareness for all nations

 Firefly to Develop Lighter Rocket Nozzle Extension Under AFRL Contract

 Rocket Lab to Conduct Hypersonic Test Flight Under MACH-TB 2.0 Program

 Space Systems Command bolsters satellite processing for future launches
SOLAR SCIENCE
China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission

 Crystal record reveals ancient wet phases on Mars

 Searching for the Dark in the Light

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery
SOLAR SCIENCE
Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth

 SAR astronauts prepare for landmark 2026 space mission

 China unveils new round of space station life science experiments
SOLAR SCIENCE
Myriota adds 16 satellites through expanded Spire Global agreement to boost IoT network

 Apex secures 200 million to ramp up satellite bus production

 Carbice thermal tech to enhance heat control on SWISSto12 HummingSat satellites

 Amazon launches first Starlink-rival internet satellites
SOLAR SCIENCE
China pioneers daytime satellite laser ranging in Earth moon space

 Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
SOLAR SCIENCE
Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy

 Astronomers detect exoplanet on rare perpendicular path around binary brown dwarfs

 Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained

 The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm
SOLAR SCIENCE
Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io

 Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.