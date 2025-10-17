SkyFi Expands ATAK Plugin for Real Time Satellite Imagery Access in the Field



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 17, 2025



SkyFi has announced a significant update to its Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) plugin, enhancing its ability to deliver high resolution commercial satellite imagery and Earth intelligence data directly to mobile tactical users. The new version introduces improved control over Areas of Interest (AOIs), streamlined imagery management, and robust offline functionality for teams operating in remote or disconnected environments.

Designed to support defense, public safety, municipal, and disaster response missions, the SkyFi ATAK plugin enables users to coordinate operations, visualize terrain, and access satellite data in real time without additional hardware or custom servers. Built with GoTAK, the tool integrates seamlessly with SkyFi's Earth Intelligence Platform to improve situational awareness and decision making in the field.

"Our objective is to provide warfighters, first responders, emergency managers, and relief organizations the answers they need when they need them," said Kate van Dam, head of government at SkyFi. "By seamlessly integrating SkyFi's Earth Intelligence capabilities into the workflows of our users, this ATAK plugin update is a direct reflection of that commitment. With these more intuitive controls and robust offline capabilities, we are making critical data accessible to teams on the ground so that they can make informed decisions with confidence, no matter the mission or conditions."

New capabilities include advanced AOI management tools that allow users to draw, name, and save custom polygons, or define new AOIs using pin drops, coordinates, or current locations. The update also introduces automatic offline caching, enabling continuous access to imagery when network connections are unavailable. Additional features such as image favoriting, archiving, and sorting by date, provider, or AOI enhance field data organization and sharing.

The latest version of the SkyFi ATAK plugin is now available on the Google Play store. An updated Operator Manual accompanies the release to help teams maximize the platform's expanded capabilities.

