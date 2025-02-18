Sentinel-1C Proves Capability to Monitor Land Deformation with Precision



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Feb 18, 2025



Just two months after its launch, the Copernicus Sentinel-1C satellite is already showcasing its ability to map Earth's surface with remarkable accuracy. Despite still undergoing commissioning, its radar data is proving effective in monitoring land deformation, including subsidence, uplift, glacier movement, and natural disasters such as earthquakes and landslides.

Equipped with a C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) instrument, Sentinel-1C follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, continuing the legacy set by Sentinel-1A since its launch in 2014. The satellite provides high-resolution imagery of Earth's surface, operating day and night, in all weather conditions, to support a variety of Copernicus services and applications.

Its capabilities extend to Arctic sea-ice monitoring, iceberg tracking, routine sea-ice mapping, and observing glacier flow. In addition to environmental monitoring, Sentinel-1C plays a crucial role in maritime surveillance, supporting oil-spill detection, ship tracking for maritime security, and monitoring illegal fishing activities. Furthermore, the satellite is widely utilized for assessing ground deformation caused by geological activities, aiding disaster response and humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Sentinel-1C employs a sophisticated technique known as SAR interferometry (InSAR) to analyze surface changes with millimeter-level precision. This method involves capturing radar signals reflected from the Earth's surface and compiling images containing both amplitude and phase data. By comparing two or more images taken at different times, scientists generate interferograms that illustrate surface displacement, which is critical for understanding the aftermath of seismic events.

A notable example of this process is the recently produced interferogram of the Atacama Desert plateau in northern Chile, created using Sentinel-1A data from January 19 and Sentinel-1C data from January 20. Another interferogram of the Antofagasta region, derived exclusively from Sentinel-1C data taken on January 20 and February 1, demonstrates the satellite's standard 12-day orbital repeat cycle.

According to Dirk Geudtner, ESA's Sentinel-1 System Manager, "While both images are vibrantly coloured, they do not particularly depict any surface deformation, but show the topography of the dry desert and some contributions from the atmosphere. In fact, we use this area to calibrate the Sentinel-1C radar. More importantly, these interferograms demonstrate that data from Sentinel-1C and Sentinel-1A can be combined for cross-satellite interferometric analysis, demonstrating the highly accurate timing synchronisation and stability of the radar instruments on both satellites. We are extremely happy with these first results and thank the Sentinel-1 calibration team at the DLR German Aerospace Center Microwaves and Radar Institute for their analysis. The whole process of this analysis is very complex and practically we have to ensure that the satellites' radar scans are properly synchronised, but the results speak for themselves. We can state with confidence that the new Sentinel-1C satellite will be able to continue the mission's important task of monitoring ground deformation, which is essential for disaster response."

ESA's Sentinel-1 Project Manager, Ramon Torres, shared his excitement over the satellite's early performance, stating, "Indeed we are thrilled with these first interferograms and the functioning of the Sentinel-1C satellite at this early stage in its mission. Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction and skillful execution; it represents the wise choice from many alternatives."

Meanwhile, Nuno Miranda, ESA's Sentinel-1 Mission Manager, highlighted the significance of these results, noting, "The cross-satellite interferogram marks a significant step in restoring the constellation's full capacity, particularly for services and applications focused on surface deformation monitoring."

With preliminary Sentinel-1C data now available, researchers and analysts can begin preparing for broader applications. Additional datasets will soon be released to further enhance understanding and utility of the Sentinel-1C mission.

Related Links

Copernicus Sentinel-1C

Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

