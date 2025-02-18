Study suggests intelligent life may be inevitable



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 18, 2025



A new study challenges the long-held belief that intelligent life is a rare cosmic accident, proposing instead that humanity's emergence was a predictable outcome of Earth's evolving environment. This shift in perspective, led by researchers at Penn State, suggests that conditions for intelligence may arise naturally on other planets as well.

The study disputes the "hard steps" model, a framework introduced by theoretical physicist Brandon Carter in 1983. That model posits that the emergence of intelligent life was highly improbable due to the extended time it took for human evolution to unfold relative to the sun's lifespan. However, the Penn State team argues that Earth's environmental evolution, rather than a series of improbable events, dictated the timeline for the development of complex organisms.

"This is a significant shift in how we think about the history of life," said Jennifer Macalady, professor of geosciences at Penn State and co-author of the study, which was published on February 14 in Science Advances. "It suggests that the evolution of complex life may be less about luck and more about the interplay between life and its environment, opening up exciting new avenues of research in our quest to understand our origins and our place in the universe."

According to the study, the conditions for intelligent life developed progressively as Earth's global environment became more hospitable. The researchers highlight that key evolutionary milestones-such as the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere by photosynthesizing microbes-were necessary precursors for more complex organisms. This suggests that intelligence may not be a cosmic anomaly but rather a natural consequence of planetary evolution.

"We're arguing that intelligent life may not require a series of lucky breaks to exist," said lead author Dan Mills, a postdoctoral researcher at The University of Munich. "Humans didn't evolve 'early' or 'late' in Earth's history, but 'on time,' when the conditions were in place. Perhaps it's only a matter of time, and maybe other planets are able to achieve these conditions more rapidly than Earth did, while others might take even longer."

The traditional "hard steps" model assumes that evolutionary leaps, such as the origin of life and the emergence of intelligence, are highly improbable based on the estimated 10-billion-year lifespan of the sun. The Penn State team, however, proposes a new perspective: the evolution of life should be examined within a geological time scale, emphasizing how planetary changes, including shifts in oxygen levels, ocean salinity, and nutrient availability, gradually create windows of habitability.

"We're taking the view that rather than base our predictions on the lifespan of the sun, we should use a geological time scale, because that's how long it takes for the atmosphere and landscape to change," explained Jason Wright, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State and co-author of the study. "These are normal timescales on the Earth. If life evolves with the planet, then it will evolve on a planetary time scale at a planetary pace."

The study represents a collaborative effort between astrophysicists and geobiologists, disciplines that traditionally have been examined separately. Macalady emphasized the significance of this interdisciplinary approach: "Our fields were far apart, and we put them on the same page to get at this question of how we got here and are we alone? There was a gulf, and we built a bridge."

To further investigate their hypothesis, the researchers outlined future studies, including analyzing exoplanet atmospheres for biosignatures like oxygen and testing environmental conditions to determine whether key evolutionary transitions-such as the rise of multicellular life-occur more frequently than previously assumed. They also plan to explore whether critical evolutionary events may have occurred multiple times on Earth but were erased by extinction or environmental changes.

"This new perspective suggests that the emergence of intelligent life might not be such a long shot after all," said Wright. "Instead of a series of improbable events, evolution may be more of a predictable process, unfolding as global conditions allow. Our framework applies not only to Earth but also to other planets, increasing the possibility that life similar to ours could exist elsewhere."

Other co-authoring the study include Adam Frank of the University of Rochester. The research was supported by Penn State's Astrobiology Research Center, the Penn State Center for Exoplanets and Habitable Worlds, the Penn State Extraterrestrial Intelligence Center, the NASA Exobiology program, and the German Research Foundation.

Research Report:A reassessment of the "hard-steps" model for the evolution of intelligent life



Related Links

Penn State

Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science

Life Beyond Earth

