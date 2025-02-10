24/7 Space News
EXO WORLDS
 Efforts to find ET gains momentum with new technique that detects microbial movement
illustration only
Efforts to find ET gains momentum with new technique that detects microbial movement
 by Clarence Oxford
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 10, 2025

The search for life beyond Earth is among the most ambitious scientific quests. One promising method is to locate motile microorganisms, capable of self-propelled movement, which serves as a strong biological indicator. If such movement is driven by a specific chemical, it is referred to as chemotaxis.

A team of German researchers has now introduced a new and simplified technique to stimulate chemotactic motion in some of Earth's tiniest organisms. Their findings have been published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences.

"We examined three different microbes-two bacterial species and one archaeon-and discovered that all of them were drawn toward L-serine," explained Max Riekeles, a researcher at the Technical University of Berlin. "This chemotactic behavior could serve as a strong indicator of life and inform future space missions searching for microbial organisms on Mars or other celestial bodies."

Survival in Extreme Conditions

The microorganisms selected for the study were chosen for their resilience in harsh environments. The highly motile Bacillus subtilis, when in its spore form, can endure extreme conditions, surviving temperatures as high as 100C. Another species, Pseudoalteromonas haloplanktis, thrives in frigid waters, capable of growing in temperatures ranging from -2.5C to 29C. Meanwhile, the archaeon Haloferax volcanii, which shares similarities with bacteria but has distinct genetic differences, naturally inhabits high-salinity environments such as the Dead Sea.

"Bacteria and archaea are among the most ancient life forms on Earth, yet they exhibit distinct motility mechanisms that evolved independently," Riekeles noted. "By including both groups in our study, we enhance the reliability of life-detection methods for space exploration."

L-serine, the amino acid employed in the study, has previously been recognized as a chemotactic trigger across various life forms. Furthermore, its presence is suspected on Mars. If Martian life shares biochemical similarities with terrestrial organisms, L-serine could be an effective attractant for potential Martian microbes.

Detecting Motion in Microbes

The study revealed that L-serine successfully attracted all three tested species. "Using H. volcanii in this research expands the range of life forms that could be identified through chemotaxis-based detection, particularly since archaea are known to possess chemotactic systems," Riekeles elaborated. "Given that H. volcanii thrives in highly saline conditions, it could serve as an excellent model for potential Martian life."

The researchers developed a simplified technique that enhances feasibility for space missions. Instead of requiring intricate laboratory instruments, their method relies on a slide featuring two chambers separated by a thin membrane. Microbes are placed on one side while L-serine is introduced to the other. "If the microbes are alive and motile, they swim through the membrane toward the L-serine," Riekeles explained. "This approach is cost-effective, straightforward, and does not demand extensive computing power for analysis."

However, to implement this method in a space mission, certain refinements are necessary. The researchers highlighted the need for compact and resilient equipment capable of withstanding the rigors of space travel, as well as automation to function without human supervision.

If these challenges are addressed, microbial movement could aid in identifying extraterrestrial organisms, such as those potentially inhabiting Jupiter's moon Europa. "This approach could make life detection more efficient and cost-effective, enabling future missions to maximize scientific returns with limited resources," Riekeles concluded. "It represents a practical tool for upcoming Mars missions and complements other direct motility observation techniques."

Research Report:Application of chemotactic behavior for life detection

Related Links
 Technical University of Berlin
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EXO WORLDS
Efforts to Detect Alien Life Advanced by Simple Microbe Mobility Test
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 06, 2025
 The search for extraterrestrial life remains one of humanity's most ambitious scientific pursuits. A promising approach to identifying life is through detecting motile microorganisms, which demonstrate independent movement-a strong indicator of biological activity. When such movement is triggered by a chemical stimulus, it is termed chemotaxis. A team of German researchers has now developed a streamlined method for inducing chemotactic motility in microbes, potentially aiding space missions in det ... read more
EXO WORLDS
Momentus to conduct multi sensor rendezvous trial with US Air Force

 Crew Wraps Spacewalk Duties and Expands Crop Research in Orbit

 Will the US get to Mars quicker if it drops or delays plans to visit the Moon?

 Spacewalkers Complete Radio Hardware Removal and Microbe Search
EXO WORLDS
Ride completes Deep Blue mission marking new chapter in satellite launch services

 European Partners Expand Ariane 6 Commitment with Arianespace

 Caltech takes first steps toward lightsails that could reach distant star systems

 SpaceX launches more Startlink satellites from California
EXO WORLDS
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics

 New Martian Crater Reveals Far-Reaching Seismic Signals

 Approaching the Red Planet from the Kitchen

 Explaining persistent hydrogen in Mars atmosphere
EXO WORLDS
Astronaut insights from mid mission aboard Tiangong

 Chinese Satellite Companies Expand Global Services with Advanced Networks and Constellations

 China launches additional satellites for Spacesail Constellation

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
EXO WORLDS
Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission

 UK Gains Advanced Space Simulation Facility from Amentum

 Vodafone utilizes US satellite array for milestone mobile call

 SiriusXM's SXM-9 Satellite Begins Full Operation After Successful Testing
EXO WORLDS
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
EXO WORLDS
How Early Earth Supported the Formation of Polyester Protocells

 Efforts to Detect Alien Life Advanced by Simple Microbe Mobility Test

 Asteroid Bennu comes from a long-lost salty world with ingredients for life

 IGRINS on Gemini South Detects Surprising Signatures in Dynamic Atmosphere of Exoplanet WASP-121b
EXO WORLDS
NASA Juno Mission Discovers Record-Breaking Volcanic Activity on Io

 SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.