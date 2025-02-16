24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 BlackSky Secures Multi-Year Contracts to Enhance India's Earth Observation Capabilities
illustration only
BlackSky Secures Multi-Year Contracts to Enhance India's Earth Observation Capabilities
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 16, 2025

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has secured multiple long-term contracts valued in the eight-figure range to support the advancement of India's commercial Earth observation sector. These agreements include exclusive access to subscription-based, low-latency, high-frequency imagery and AI-powered analytics services. Additionally, BlackSky will provide a high-resolution Earth observation satellite along with launch support operations and on-orbit maintenance services.

"It is a privilege to contribute to the growth of India's commercial Earth observation capabilities, and we are eager to assist our customer in their upcoming satellite launch and operational deployment. BlackSky's integrated services will offer India critical insights into key developments impacting the nation as it continues to build its sovereign space infrastructure in the coming years," said Brian O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky.

O'Toole further elaborated, "Our customer has adopted an innovative two-stage approach to enhance their space-based monitoring system. Initially, they are leveraging our commercially operated orbital sensor technology, while simultaneously subscribing to Spectra, which grants immediate access to BlackSky's high-resolution, real-time imagery and AI-driven analytics solutions."

By securing subscription-based assured access to BlackSky's current real-time monitoring and analytics services, the customer will maintain guaranteed access with first-priority tasking capabilities over key national and regional locations. Upon deployment, the high-resolution electro-optical satellite will operate alongside BlackSky's dynamic monitoring constellation, delivering mission-critical insights with industry-leading speed and efficiency.

