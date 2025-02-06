How Early Earth Supported the Formation of Polyester Protocells

A new study conducted by the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at the Institute of Science Tokyo expands our understanding of one such candidate for protocells: polyester microdroplets. The research demonstrates that these structures can form under a broader range of prebiotic conditions than previously assumed, shedding light on how early Earth may have supported the emergence of life.
The study, led by PhD student Mahendran Sithamparam from the Space Science Center (ANGKASA) at the National University of Malaysia, was co-supervised by ELSI's Specially Appointed Associate Professor Tony Z. Jia and ANGKASA Research Scientist Kuhan Chandru.
Their research explored the formation of polyester microdroplets under conditions more reflective of the ancient Earth's environment. The findings indicate that these structures could assemble in salt-rich settings, at lower concentrations of alpha-hydroxy acids (aHAs), and within small reaction volumes-suggesting that protocells were likely more widespread than previously thought, forming in diverse locations such as confined rock pores and briny pools.
Polyester microdroplets were first observed in 2019 when researchers discovered that heating phenyllactic acid (PA), a type of aHA, to 80C resulted in a gel-like substance that, upon rehydration, formed membraneless droplets.
In their latest work, the team sought to determine whether these droplets could form under more diluted conditions, as might have been common on early Earth. "Many previous laboratory experiments used high concentrations and volumes of aHAs, often in the hundreds-of-millimolar or microliter range, but such conditions may not have been realistic in the prebiotic world. This study aimed to test whether protocell formation could still occur under more limited conditions," explained Jia.
The researchers reduced the initial PA concentration and volume in their experiments, finding that polyester synthesis and droplet formation were still possible with as little as 500 uL of 1 mM PA or 5 uL of 500 mM PA.
This suggests that polyester microdroplets could have naturally emerged even in environments with limited water availability, such as rock crevices or areas experiencing intermittent hydration through flooding or precipitation.
To further examine real-world conditions, the team simulated the salinity levels of ancient oceans, adding NaCl, KCl, and MgCl2 to the reaction mixtures. The results revealed that polyester microdroplets could form in solutions containing NaCl and KCl but not in those with MgCl2. This finding implies that early Earth environments rich in NaCl and KCl, but low in MgCl2, would have been more conducive to polyester protocell formation.
"Our results highlight that polyester-based protocells were likely more common than previously believed and provide critical insights for future experimental studies," noted Chandru. "A variety of primitive environments-including marine, freshwater, briny, and confined settings-may have facilitated the development of these protocells on Earth and potentially on other planets."
The research was conducted at ELSI and was made possible through the ELSI Visitor Program, which supports international collaboration. Sithamparam participated in two visits to ELSI in 2023, and graduate student Ming-Jing He from National Central University also contributed to the experiments as part of her master's thesis. The findings have been published in the ACS Bio and Med Chem Au Special Issue, 2024 Rising Stars in Biological, Medicinal, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, where Jia is an awardee.
Research Report:Probing the Limits of Reactant Concentration and Volume in Primitive Polyphenyllactate Synthesis and Microdroplet Assembly Processes
Related Links
Institute of Science Tokyo
Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Busy day of research, lab maintenance, and cargo operations aboard ISS
Space Navigation and Plasma Crystal Research Lead Wednesday's Science Activities
ISS Crew Demonstrates Robotics and Monitors Environmental Conditions
Europa Clipper Charts Course to Jupiter With First Stellar Snapshots
Reusable Rocket Development Advances in China
Rocket Lab launches 5th satellite batch for Kineis IoT constellation
SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink satellites from Florida
Ariane 6 to deliver inaugural Galileo 2nd Gen satellites as European industry backs Arianespace
Perseverance Rover's Groundbreaking Soil and Rock Samples
Meteor collision shakes Mars recorded by InSight
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics
New Martian Crater Reveals Far-Reaching Seismic Signals
Astronaut insights from mid mission aboard Tiangong
Chinese Satellite Companies Expand Global Services with Advanced Networks and Constellations
China launches additional satellites for Spacesail Constellation
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
|
NASA Pioneers Autonomous Tools for Satellite Swarms
Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission
UK Gains Advanced Space Simulation Facility from Amentum
Vodafone utilizes US satellite array for milestone mobile call
For astronaut radiation protection just add water
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage
One in Four Chance Annually of Rocket Debris Entering High-Traffic Airspace
Astroscale second generation docking plate gains flight heritage
Efforts to find ET gains momentum with new technique that detects microbial movement
Apply for the Davie Postdoctoral Fellowship in Artificial Intelligence for Astronomy
Wobbling Stars Lead to Discovery of Hidden Celestial Bodies in Gaia Data
How Early Earth Supported the Formation of Polyester Protocells
New Study Suggests Trench-Like Features on Uranus' Moon Ariel May Be Windows to Its Interior
NASA Juno Mission Discovers Record-Breaking Volcanic Activity on Io
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters