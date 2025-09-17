SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links

The effort advances space laser links that can reach up to 10 gigabits per second, roughly 100 times typical home internet speeds. Because tightly focused light beams are difficult to intercept or jam, SES sees strong potential for secure government and commercial connectivity.
Atmospheric turbulence remains the primary hurdle for space-to-ground lasers, which can cause beam scintillation and loss. Cailabs addresses this with Multi-Plane Light Conversion, an approach akin to adaptive eyewear that reshapes and stabilizes the wavefront to keep signals coherent through moving air.
"Our Optical Ground Station technology, already field-proven with a variety of satellites and terminals, offers top performance in mitigating atmospheric turbulence and maintaining resilient communications, while delivering features that are essential for secure communications in today's most demanding environments," said Jean-Francois Morizur, CEO of Cailabs.
The TILBA-OGS L10 stations will let SES start space-to-ground testing ahead of potential commercial integration. Each site supports full duplex 10 Gbps operation and remote control, enabling scalable deployment across a global gateway network.
"Optical communication can provide much higher bandwidth, better data security, and less risk of spectrum congestion," said Carmel Ortiz, SVP of MEO Programs at SES. "The Cailabs Optical Ground Stations can play a central role in our global network of gateways with access to high-throughput infrastructure."
Radio has dominated space links since the 1960s, but spectrum crowding and interference are rising as satellite fleets expand. By shifting to light, optical systems open new spectrum and offer low probability of intercept, low probability of detection, and low probability of exploitation.
Related Links
SES
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Duke launches $2 million SPACE initiative to unite science and policy for cosmic exploration
SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
NASA Advances Planning for Industry-Led Space Stations in Low Earth Orbit
Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher
SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule
First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya
SpaceX completes 500th booster landing in Starlink mission
NASA Announces CHAPEA Crew for Year-Long Mars Mission Simulation
'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars
Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
|
Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal
Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers
Airbus, Leonardo and Thales reported moving towards European space firm
SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison
New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit
7 Best Barbershop Software Options in 2025
MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach
UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth
Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters