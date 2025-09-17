24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links
illustration only
SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Sep 17, 2025

SES will evaluate new optical ground stations from France-based Cailabs to move space data using laser rather than radio signals. The company aims to lift throughput, harden link security, and ease congestion across increasingly crowded radio frequency bands by tapping optical communications.

The effort advances space laser links that can reach up to 10 gigabits per second, roughly 100 times typical home internet speeds. Because tightly focused light beams are difficult to intercept or jam, SES sees strong potential for secure government and commercial connectivity.

Atmospheric turbulence remains the primary hurdle for space-to-ground lasers, which can cause beam scintillation and loss. Cailabs addresses this with Multi-Plane Light Conversion, an approach akin to adaptive eyewear that reshapes and stabilizes the wavefront to keep signals coherent through moving air.

"Our Optical Ground Station technology, already field-proven with a variety of satellites and terminals, offers top performance in mitigating atmospheric turbulence and maintaining resilient communications, while delivering features that are essential for secure communications in today's most demanding environments," said Jean-Francois Morizur, CEO of Cailabs.

The TILBA-OGS L10 stations will let SES start space-to-ground testing ahead of potential commercial integration. Each site supports full duplex 10 Gbps operation and remote control, enabling scalable deployment across a global gateway network.

"Optical communication can provide much higher bandwidth, better data security, and less risk of spectrum congestion," said Carmel Ortiz, SVP of MEO Programs at SES. "The Cailabs Optical Ground Stations can play a central role in our global network of gateways with access to high-throughput infrastructure."

Radio has dominated space links since the 1960s, but spectrum crowding and interference are rising as satellite fleets expand. By shifting to light, optical systems open new spectrum and offer low probability of intercept, low probability of detection, and low probability of exploitation.

Related Links
 SES
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
 Beijing (AFP) July 9, 2025
 Beijing dismissed on Wednesday claims by Berlin that the Chinese military had directed a laser at a German aircraft over the Red Sea as "completely inconsistent with the facts". The foreign ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday that a German aircraft participating in a "routine" EU-led mission to protect marine traffic in the Red Sea had been targeted by a laser, endangering personnel. Its counterpart in Beijing rejected the accusation. "Both sides should adopt a pragmatic attitude, strengthen ... read more
TECH SPACE
Duke launches $2 million SPACE initiative to unite science and policy for cosmic exploration

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station

 NASA Advances Planning for Industry-Led Space Stations in Low Earth Orbit

 Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
TECH SPACE
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher

 SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule

 First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya

 SpaceX completes 500th booster landing in Starlink mission
TECH SPACE
NASA Announces CHAPEA Crew for Year-Long Mars Mission Simulation

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake

 Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars

 Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
TECH SPACE
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

 AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
TECH SPACE
Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal

 Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers

 Airbus, Leonardo and Thales reported moving towards European space firm

 SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
TECH SPACE
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison

 New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit

 7 Best Barbershop Software Options in 2025

 MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
TECH SPACE
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach

 UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place

 Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
TECH SPACE
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.