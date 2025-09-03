24/7 Space News
SPACE MEDICINE
 MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
MSBAI demonstrating OrbitGuard service to United States Space Force in Colorado Springs
MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 03, 2025

MSBAI (Microsurgeonbot Inc.) has received a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract worth $1.2 million to advance its OrbitGuard hybrid-intelligence system for space domain awareness. The Department of Defense CDAO originated the opportunity, with selection by the Office of the Secretary of Defense and execution by the Air Force Digital Transformation Office. The 18-month effort positions OrbitGuard for operational use as satellite traffic is expected to surpass 17,000 active spacecraft by 2026.

OrbitGuard, integrated with DoD services such as the Unified Data Library and powered by MSBAI's GURU platform, analyzes multi-source orbital data to detect anomalies and maneuvers in near-real time. It combines symbolic rule-based checks, JEPA-derived predictive models, and reinforcement-learning planning to achieve anomaly detection accuracies between 94 and 98 percent across about 15,000 orbiting objects. The system enables rapid transitions from alerts to operator visualization within seconds, ensuring high reliability in contested environments.

"Space operators are overwhelmed by the volume and velocity of orbital activity in a contested domain," said Allan Grosvenor, MSBAI founder and CEO. "OrbitGuard isn't 'just generative AI.' It's a hybrid-intelligence copilot - combining symbolic rules for guaranteed precision, JEPA-based world models for predictive understanding, and multi-agent reinforcement learning for adaptive planning - to compress timelines from detection to decision, empowering Guardians to act with confidence and maintain superiority."

The contract will allow MSBAI to scale OrbitGuard's processing to monitor more than 20,000 resident space objects with two-minute latency and near-perfect uptime. Planned upgrades include Graph-JEPA and Patch Time-Series Transformers for enhanced predictive analytics, along with explainability features such as blackboard logging and symbolic audits to support ATO certification. A secure integration framework will connect Air Force, Army, and Navy systems via standardized data and APIs.

Deliverables include an ATO-ready prototype aligned with NIST SP 800-53 security standards, developed in collaboration with Dr. Faisal Kaleem of Metro State University. The work builds on recent demonstrations, including OrbitGuard's August 2025 integration with KeepTrack at the U.S. Space Systems Command's Apollo Project Demo Day in Colorado Springs, where it showcased autonomous tracking and visualization. A formal kickoff with DoD stakeholders took place September 2, 2025, advancing prospects for defense and commercial deployment in space traffic management.

Related Links
 Microsurgeonbot
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE MEDICINE
Redwire receives $2M NASA contract to advance biotech and orbital research on ISS
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 01, 2025
 Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) has been awarded a NASA single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to $25 million over five years to provide biotechnology facilities, mission integration, and on-orbit operations support aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The arrangement allows NASA to issue future task orders without limit or minimum requirement. The first award under this contract is a $2.5 million task order from NASA's In Space Production Applic ... read more
SPACE MEDICINE
Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN

 Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station

 SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback

 Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing
SPACE MEDICINE
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace

 SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight

 SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight

 SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida
SPACE MEDICINE
Over Soroya Ridge and onward

 Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds

 Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter

 Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
SPACE MEDICINE
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station

 Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
SPACE MEDICINE
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch

 Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development

 SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network

 Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations
SPACE MEDICINE
Engineering fantasy into reality

 Indonesian islanders taking Swiss concrete giant to court over climate

 Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification

 Worlds tallest bridge clears load capacity trials
SPACE MEDICINE
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins

 A growing baby planet photographed for first time in a ring of darkness

 Surprising carbon dioxide rich disk challenges planet theory
SPACE MEDICINE
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt

 Jupiter core mystery not explained by giant planetary impact
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.