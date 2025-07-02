24/7 Space News
 Planet secures 240 million euro satellite services contract with German government
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 02, 2025

Planet Labs Germany GmbH has secured a multi-year satellite services agreement valued at euro 240 million, funded by the German government to support European peace and security initiatives. Under this contract, Planet will deliver dedicated capacity and direct downlink access to its Pelican satellite fleet across designated European areas. The agreement also includes access to PlanetScope and SkySat imagery, coupled with AI-powered tools to enhance regional and maritime situational awareness.

The contract emphasizes Planet's satellite services model, which provides customers with cost-effective, high-resolution imagery and real-time intelligence without the burden of owning satellite infrastructure. These services include access to Pelican satellites, including those previously commissioned under earlier agreements.

"We are incredibly proud to expand our vital collaboration with Germany as they rapidly enhance and bolster regional peace and stability," stated Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder. "With the changing geopolitical landscape, the demand for sovereign access to geospatial intelligence is more urgent than ever before, and Planet's satellite services model is uniquely designed to enable large area security monitoring. With over 600 Earth imaging satellites built and deployed, and its agile aerospace approach, Planet's unparalleled experience empowers customers to achieve their critical monitoring needs for peace and security with confidence, quickly and cost effectively."

Planet emphasized its ability to meet increasing global demand for secure, scalable, and cost-efficient geospatial capabilities. With a vast operational satellite fleet and in-house manufacturing capabilities, the company continues to provide robust solutions tailored to government and defense needs worldwide.

Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs Germany GmbH, noted the importance of Planet's European operations. "With a long history in Germany, Planet Labs Germany GmbH in Berlin proudly serves as our European headquarters," he said. "Our talented European team plays a crucial role, contributing significantly to the global management of Planet's constellation and driving our extensive business across the EMEA region. This agreement powerfully underscores the unique value we deliver to Germany's long-term security interests. We are proud to deliver the space-based information and tools that Europe urgently needs at this critical time."

Following a recent strategic agreement with NATO, this contract further cements Planet's role as a trusted partner in the global security domain. These agreements highlight the growing demand for persistent space-based monitoring and responsive intelligence as geopolitical challenges evolve.

The contract utilizes satellites currently in development, with revenue recognition beginning in January 2026 and scaling over time. Planet reaffirmed its prior financial guidance issued on June 4, 2025, and does not plan to revise it based on this agreement.

