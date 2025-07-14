Peatland restoration shows measurable climate benefits in under a decade

Lead author Iuliia Burdun, a postdoctoral researcher at Aalto University, explained that NASA's long-term satellite image series were used to track changes in peatland temperature, vegetation cover, and albedo - the latter being the proportion of sunlight reflected by the Earth's surface.
"Albedo and temperature of restored areas began to resemble intact peatlands rather than drained peatlands, across nearly all the studied areas," said Burdun.
The comprehensive analysis encompassed 72 sites in seven countries - Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the UK, Canada, and the US - and included diverse types of peatlands, from forested and open systems to those altered for agriculture or peat extraction.
Vegetation recovery proved slower and more variable than changes in temperature and albedo. Burdun noted this is partly due to the complexity of reestablishing native plant life. "Albedo and temperature change more quickly as the peatland becomes waterlogged, but the return of vegetation takes longer," she said. Effective restoration may require actions like tree removal or moss planting, depending on the site type.
Peatland drainage leads to the release of stored carbon, contributing to roughly 5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, intact peatlands serve as vital carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots. With about half of Finland's extensive peatland areas drained, the nation - alongside others - has launched expansive restoration programs, supported by EU policy initiatives.
Professor Miina Rautiainen, who led the project, emphasized the value of satellite data. "To support peatland restoration decisions and actions, both in Finland and globally, we urgently need diverse information on the characteristics of natural mires and the effects of restoration," she said. "Satellite imagery plays a key role in helping us understand ecosystem changes across large geographical areas."
Research Report:Satellite data archives reveal positive effects of peatland restoration: albedo and temperature begin to resemble those of intact peatlands
