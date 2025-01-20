Pakistani satellite joins two others in successful launch



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 20, 2025



China's Long March 2D carrier rocket successfully deployed three satellites into their designated orbits during a launch on Friday afternoon. The mission, conducted at 12:07 pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, included the deployment of the Tianlu 1, PRSC-EO1, and Lantan 1 satellites, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, the rocket's manufacturer.

The Tianlu 1 satellite, developed by Beijing-based private company Galaxy-Space, is equipped with advanced scientific instruments designed to study the middle and upper atmosphere. Xi Bin, a senior spacecraft designer at Galaxy-Space, explained that the satellite can measure temperature, density, and atmospheric composition, offering high-resolution and continuous operational capabilities with multi-element detection.

"Such data is of great importance to forecasting extreme weather events and space environment and studying climate change," Xi said. "The data will also help researchers to establish atmospheric models, study ionosphere and analyze the vertical distribution of air pollutants."

Upon entering orbit, the Tianlu 1 satellite will be utilized by the Jianghuai Frontier Innovation Technology Center in Hefei, the capital of East China's Anhui province.

Another satellite on the mission, PRSC-EO1, was developed by Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission. This remote-sensing satellite features a high-resolution optical payload. Its data will support applications in Pakistan such as land mapping, agricultural assessments, urban and rural planning, environmental monitoring, disaster relief, and natural resource management.

The PRSC-EOS network, envisioned by the Pakistani commission, will eventually include three optical remote-sensing satellites in a sun-synchronous orbit. The remaining two satellites in the network are also planned for launch aboard Chinese rockets.

Friday's launch marked China's third space mission of the year and the 556th flight in the Long March rocket series, which serves as the backbone of the nation's space program.

