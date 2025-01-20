24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Pakistani satellite joins two others in successful launch
illustration only
Pakistani satellite joins two others in successful launch
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 20, 2025

China's Long March 2D carrier rocket successfully deployed three satellites into their designated orbits during a launch on Friday afternoon. The mission, conducted at 12:07 pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, included the deployment of the Tianlu 1, PRSC-EO1, and Lantan 1 satellites, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, the rocket's manufacturer.

The Tianlu 1 satellite, developed by Beijing-based private company Galaxy-Space, is equipped with advanced scientific instruments designed to study the middle and upper atmosphere. Xi Bin, a senior spacecraft designer at Galaxy-Space, explained that the satellite can measure temperature, density, and atmospheric composition, offering high-resolution and continuous operational capabilities with multi-element detection.

"Such data is of great importance to forecasting extreme weather events and space environment and studying climate change," Xi said. "The data will also help researchers to establish atmospheric models, study ionosphere and analyze the vertical distribution of air pollutants."

Upon entering orbit, the Tianlu 1 satellite will be utilized by the Jianghuai Frontier Innovation Technology Center in Hefei, the capital of East China's Anhui province.

Another satellite on the mission, PRSC-EO1, was developed by Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission. This remote-sensing satellite features a high-resolution optical payload. Its data will support applications in Pakistan such as land mapping, agricultural assessments, urban and rural planning, environmental monitoring, disaster relief, and natural resource management.

The PRSC-EOS network, envisioned by the Pakistani commission, will eventually include three optical remote-sensing satellites in a sun-synchronous orbit. The remaining two satellites in the network are also planned for launch aboard Chinese rockets.

Friday's launch marked China's third space mission of the year and the 556th flight in the Long March rocket series, which serves as the backbone of the nation's space program.

Related Links
 Yinhe Hangtian
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Constellr launches first satellite pioneering global thermal monitoring
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 16, 2025
 constellr, a European leader in Earth Observation (EO), has successfully launched its first satellite, Sky-Bee-1, equipped with thermal infrared technology to monitor global land surface temperatures with unparalleled precision. This achievement marks the initial phase of its High-precision Versatile Ecosphere (HiVE) satellite constellation, aiming to deliver critical insights for sustainable resource management and addressing climate challenges. Sky-Bee-1 was launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter- ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Health checks and suit installs before Thursday ISS spacewalk for science upkeep

 Spacewalk Preps, Biology Research Wrap Up Week Aboard Station

 India achieves 'historic' space docking mission

 Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
EARTH OBSERVATION
Starfighters Accelerates Efforts in Space Launch Development

 ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine

 SpaceX aims for Wednesday afternoon to launch Starship's 7th test mission

 FAA grounds SpaceX Starship launches after breakup in Texas
EARTH OBSERVATION
Samples from Mars to reveal planet's evolutionary secrets

 NASA to evaluate dual strategies for bringing Mars samples back to Earth

 Signatures of Ice-Free Ancient Ponds and Lakes Found on Mars

 NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs
EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists plan to create the first fluttering flag on the moon

 H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station

 China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects

 Tech innovation propels China's commercial space industry growth
EARTH OBSERVATION
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission

 The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"

 Optimal Satcom surpasses 100 enterprise customers

 Elsayed Talaat Appointed President and CEO of USRA
EARTH OBSERVATION
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 A Sustainable Development Goal for Earth's Orbit

 Technological to-do list for zero space debris by 2030

 The new era of infrastructure maintenance using satellite data
EARTH OBSERVATION
Not all Hot Jupiters orbit solo

 Discovery of two planets challenges planetary formation theories

 Super Venus discovery reveals new type of exoplanet

 NASA's Pandora Mission One Step Closer To Probing Alien Atmospheres
EARTH OBSERVATION
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.