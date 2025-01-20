Pakistani satellite joins two others in successful launch

The Tianlu 1 satellite, developed by Beijing-based private company Galaxy-Space, is equipped with advanced scientific instruments designed to study the middle and upper atmosphere. Xi Bin, a senior spacecraft designer at Galaxy-Space, explained that the satellite can measure temperature, density, and atmospheric composition, offering high-resolution and continuous operational capabilities with multi-element detection.
"Such data is of great importance to forecasting extreme weather events and space environment and studying climate change," Xi said. "The data will also help researchers to establish atmospheric models, study ionosphere and analyze the vertical distribution of air pollutants."
Upon entering orbit, the Tianlu 1 satellite will be utilized by the Jianghuai Frontier Innovation Technology Center in Hefei, the capital of East China's Anhui province.
Another satellite on the mission, PRSC-EO1, was developed by Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission. This remote-sensing satellite features a high-resolution optical payload. Its data will support applications in Pakistan such as land mapping, agricultural assessments, urban and rural planning, environmental monitoring, disaster relief, and natural resource management.
The PRSC-EOS network, envisioned by the Pakistani commission, will eventually include three optical remote-sensing satellites in a sun-synchronous orbit. The remaining two satellites in the network are also planned for launch aboard Chinese rockets.
Friday's launch marked China's third space mission of the year and the 556th flight in the Long March rocket series, which serves as the backbone of the nation's space program.
