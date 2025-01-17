Xplores Hyperspectral Satellite safely on orbit and opeational

"XCUBE-1 is the cornerstone of our constellation of satellites delivering high-value hyperspectral data for a diverse range of applications," stated Jeff Rich, Xplore Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to begin providing our partners and dual-use customers with high-quality hyperspectral data. The launch and operation of our first satellite is a major achievement for Xplore's team."
Shortly after deployment, Xplore confirmed the satellite's successful release and established communications. Using its proprietary cloud-based mission control software, Major Tom, Xplore is managing satellite commands and operations through a global network of ground stations. This seamless integration highlights the company's commitment to operational efficiency and innovation.
XCUBE-1 is engineered to deliver valuable hyperspectral data products across various domains, including Earth observation, space domain awareness, maritime monitoring, and astronomy. The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) has recognized the satellite's advanced capabilities by granting Xplore a Tier-3 license, placing the company among the nation's top remote sensing providers.
"With this launch, Xplore brings a new, cutting-edge hyperspectral monitoring capability into global geospatial data markets. This satellite imaging capability provides unique insights across a wide range of commercial and national security markets at a time when understanding developments on Earth and in space is as important as ever," said Kevin O'Connell, Xplore's Strategic Advisor and Former Director of the U.S. Space Commerce Department.
The satellite boasts world-class 4.2-meter spatial resolution for Earth observation targets, spanning numerous spectral bands. This data is expected to benefit industries including insurance, agriculture, finance, defense, intelligence, and government agencies focused on disaster prevention and climate resilience.
"We invite potential customers to explore how Xplore's hyperspectral data can address their specific use cases," said Lisa Rich, Xplore Founder and COO. "We are eager to collaborate and unlock the potential of this revolutionary technology."
