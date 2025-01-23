Rocket Lab to launch wildfire detection satellites for OroraTech



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 23, 2025



Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has announced a contract with Orora Technologies (OroraTech) to launch a mission dedicated to wildfire detection and monitoring. OroraTech, a German company, is building a satellite constellation designed to monitor wildfires and provide critical alerts to first responders.

The mission will take place at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, where an Electron rocket will deploy eight satellites into a 550 km orbit. This rapid-response mission is scheduled for deployment within just four months of the contract signing, aligning with the time-sensitive requirements of OroraTech's wildfire monitoring objectives. The short turnaround time underscores Rocket Lab's capacity for responsive launches tailored to urgent satellite deployment needs.

OroraTech's satellite constellation features thermal infrared cameras capable of providing continuous, global wildfire monitoring. The upcoming mission will add OTC-P1 satellites to their current network, enhancing the ability to support first responders, government agencies, and industry partners in protecting forests, communities, and infrastructure. OroraTech plans to expand its network to a total of 100 satellites by 2028.

Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab's founder and CEO, highlighted the advantages of launching on the Electron rocket: "This launch is a showcase of all the benefits of flying dedicated on Electron: control over schedule, agility and ability to meet tight deadlines and mission requirements, and the reliability of launching on the world's most frequently launched small orbital rocket. Knowing that time is of the essence to get these satellites in space, we're proud to be rising to the challenge and supporting the OroraTech mission to better monitor for and protect against these devastating natural disasters globally."

This mission is part of Rocket Lab's busy 2025 schedule, which includes multi-launch contracts with Synspective, Kineis, and BlackSky. Additional plans involve a responsive space mission for the U.S. Space Force that will deliver a spacecraft on just 24 hours' notice, as well as the inaugural launch of Rocket Lab's medium-lift reusable rocket, Neutron.

