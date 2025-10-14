Nexperia saga: a '21st century spy thriller'



By Richard CARTER



The Hague (AFP) Oct 14, 2025



The Dutch government has invoked a Cold war-era law to effectively seize control of Nexperia, a Chinese-owned chipmaker based in the Netherlands.

The extraordinary move has sparked consternation in Beijing and raised questions about ownership in the geopolitically sensitive semiconductor sector.

AFP looks at some of the key questions surrounding the company and the Dutch actions.

- What is Nexperia and what does it make? -

Nexperia is a chipmaker based in the Dutch city of Nijmegen near the German border. It says its chips power "virtually every electronic design worldwide."

The chips are mainly found in cars, but also industrial components, as well as consumer and mobile electronics like refrigerators.

Dutch daily AD described what they make as the "salt and pepper" of chips, small devices that make everything else work.

Once part of Dutch electronics giant Philips, it was acquired in 2018 by Chinese firm Wingtech Technology.

Nexperia has 12,500 staff and offices in cities worldwide, including Tokyo, Detroit, Paris, New Delhi, and Singapore.

It is not the first time Nexperia has found itself in the crosshairs of Western regulators.

In 2022, Britain effectively blocked Nexperia from taking over its top semiconductor maker, Newport Wafer Fab, after a "detailed national security assessment."

In December, the US put parent company Wingtech on an "entity list", viewed as acting contrary to the national security of the United States.

- What is the law the Dutch used? -

The Dutch government invoked the "Wet beschikbaarheid goederen" (Goods Availability Law).

According to the Dutch authorities, the 1952 law ensures "the availability of goods in the event of war, risk of war, or related or exceptional circumstances."

Conceived at the height of the Cold War amid fears of nuclear conflict, it has never before been used.

In its statement, the Dutch government said its use was "highly exceptional", adding it is invoked "only if there really is no other option."

The law does not change the company's regular operations, but enables the government to "stop" or "reverse" decisions if it feels the "crucial value chain" is threatened.

It is designed to ensure goods and products made by the firm are still available even in an emergency.

- Why did the Dutch invoke it? -

The official reason was "recent and acute signals of serious administrative shortcomings and actions at Nexperia."

Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans told public broadcaster NOS: "I recently received serious and urgent signals that the company has major shortcomings that could jeopardise security of supply."

"This would have major consequences for the European and Dutch economies."

The Companies Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has ordered the suspension of CEO Zhang Xuezheng after concluding there were "valid reasons to doubt sound management."

The CEO removed payment authorisation from finance executives, handing it to people without a financial background, behaviour the court said was "bordering on recklessness."

He also bought components worth $200m from a firm he owns, when Nexperia only needed around $70-80m.

- What was the reaction? -

Wingtech shares plunged on the Shanghai stock exchange. The firm itself said it would consult government officials in Beijing.

In a filing published on the Shanghai stock exchange, the company said it was also discussing legal remedies with international lawyers.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian urged "relevant countries" to "earnestly adhere to market principles and refrain from politicising economic and trade issues".

Nexperia said Beijing had banned it from exporting goods made in China.

Stephen Innes, analyst at SPI Asset Management, described the saga as "something straight from a 21st-century spy thriller."

"It's a bold act of economic self-defense -- and a reminder that sovereignty in the modern world isn't measured by armies or flags but by access to silicon," said Innes in a note.

- What are the broader implications? -

Semiconductors have become a key battleground between China and the West.

The US and the Netherlands have restricted the export of advanced chip-making equipment to China, fearing Beijing will use them to make cutting-edge weapons.

The spotlight in the Netherlands is usually on ASML, a global leader in machines that make the most high-tech semiconductors.

But, as NRC Handelsblad noted: "This time, it's not about ASML's multi-million-dollar machines, but about Nexperia's cheap, simple transistors."

Maaike Okano-Heijmans, tech expert at the Clingendael Institute in the Hague, told AFP: "The Netherlands is increasingly getting sucked into the geopolitical battle between the US and China."

Chipmaker Nexperia says banned from exporting from China

The Hague (AFP) Oct 14, 2025 - Chipmaker Nexperia said Tuesday the Chinese government had banned it from exporting goods from China, after Dutch authorities seized control of the Netherlands-based firm citing management concerns.

Nexperia has found itself at the centre of a tug-of-war between China and the Netherlands over semiconductors, an increasing source of global geopolitical tension.

In its first statement since the Dutch move took effect on September 30, Nexperia said it was "actively engaging" with authorities in Beijing to gain an exemption from China's counter-measures.

Late Sunday, the Dutch government said it had invoked a Cold War-era law to effectively take control of the company, citing concerns about mismanagement.

Under the 1952 Goods Availability Law, the Dutch government can block key decisions about hiring staff or relocating company parts for one year.

The Dutch government said its use was "highly exceptional" and was invoked to ensure Nexperia's chips that are used in a wide variety of electronic equipment would remain available in an emergency.

The firm said that China's response came on October 4.

"The Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued an export control notice prohibiting Nexperia China and its subcontractors from exporting specific finished components and sub-assemblies manufactured in China," the firm said.

Nexperia said the Companies Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal had ordered the suspension of Chief Executive Zhang Xuezheng after concluding there were "valid reasons to doubt sound management."

- 'Recklessness' -

The court published its judgement later Tuesday, which detailed a series of alleged impropriety by an executive not named in the statement, but identified as the CEO.

The chamber found this executive guilty of a conflict of interest via his controlling stake in a Shanghai-based firm WSS, which manufactures wafers, the key components in semiconductors.

According to the court, the CEO forced Nexperia to order as much as $200 million of wafers from WSS in 2025, when it only needed around $70-80 million.

"This would mean that the wafers to be supplied by WSS would not be processed but be held in stock until obsolete... so that Nexperia was effectively ordering scrap," the court said.

In addition, the CEO cut off key finance officials from banking authorisation, granting power of attorney to individuals with no financial experience.

"For a company the size of Nexperia, such conduct borders on recklessness," said the court.

The CEO fired executives who protested against this move, while the Global Head of Finance resigned after 39 years at the firm or its predecessors.

Finally, the court said the CEO refused to implement key management changes agreed with Dutch authorities to ease concerns about Nexperia's Chinese links.

The chamber therefore decided to suspend the CEO and transfer all shares, except one, to an independent court-appointed administrator.

Also revealed in the court document was an ultimatum from the US administration that was drawing up its "entity list" of firms viewed as acting contrary to Washington's national security.

The court cited minutes of meetings between Dutch officials and the US Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation.

The key point that was "problematic" for the American officials was "the fact that the company's CEO is still the same Chinese owner."

"It is almost certain that the CEO will have to be replaced to qualify for an exemption from the entity list," the court cited the minutes as saying.

Based in the Dutch city of Nijmegen, Nexperia says its chips power "virtually every electronic design worldwide."

Once part of Dutch electronics giant Philips, it was acquired in 2018 by Wingtech.

Related Links

Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture

Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com

