New US presidential planes delayed again until 2028

According to an updated timeline by the US Air Force, the first of two new specially equipped Boeing 747-8 aircraft, known as the VC-25B, will not enter service until at least 2028.
"On Dec 12, 2025, the US Air Force awarded a $15.5 million modification to its existing contract with The Boeing Company for the VC-25B program," an Air Force spokesperson told AFP on Sunday.
The spokesperson said the costs were related to the "integration of new communications" capabilities that "can be accomplished within the current program schedule with the projected delivery date for the first VC-25B aircraft in mid-2028."
Previously, the US Air Force had said that the first aircraft would be delivered in 2027.
No reason for the delay was announced.
When contacted by AFP, Boeing referred any questions about the program to the US Air Force.
The US aerospace giant has faced repeated delays and financial losses related to its fixed-price contract to replace Air Force One.
Signed in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term, the contract aimed for initial delivery of a plane by the end of 2024.
elm/pno/des/sla
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit
Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion
Neutron Hungry Hippo fairing completes qualification ahead of first launch
EU dismisses 'completely crazy statements' after Musk attack
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history
Bacterial partnership offers pathway to produce Mars regolith bricks for future habitats
Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model
NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap
Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
China supports private space firms to expand global reach
|
Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group
EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
MDA Space plans C250 million senior unsecured note issue maturing 2030
Iridium wins five year US Space Force contract to upgrade EMSS infrastructure
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Data centers: a view from the inside
Microsoft announces $17.5 bn investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia
Life, Culture and AI: Why 'plagiarism' Is Our Default Operating System
NASA backs WHOI effort to read organic signals from ocean worlds
The bacteria that wont wake up found in spacecraft cleanrooms
Subaru OASIS survey uncovers massive planet and brown dwarf
Supernova mixing traced as source of key life elements
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters