 New US presidential planes delayed again until 2028

by AFP Staff Writers
 New York (AFP) Dec 14, 2025

The delivery of a new Boeing jet to be used by the US president, famously known as Air Force One, has been delayed once again by at least a year.

According to an updated timeline by the US Air Force, the first of two new specially equipped Boeing 747-8 aircraft, known as the VC-25B, will not enter service until at least 2028.

"On Dec 12, 2025, the US Air Force awarded a $15.5 million modification to its existing contract with The Boeing Company for the VC-25B program," an Air Force spokesperson told AFP on Sunday.

The spokesperson said the costs were related to the "integration of new communications" capabilities that "can be accomplished within the current program schedule with the projected delivery date for the first VC-25B aircraft in mid-2028."

Previously, the US Air Force had said that the first aircraft would be delivered in 2027.

No reason for the delay was announced.

When contacted by AFP, Boeing referred any questions about the program to the US Air Force.

The US aerospace giant has faced repeated delays and financial losses related to its fixed-price contract to replace Air Force One.

Signed in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term, the contract aimed for initial delivery of a plane by the end of 2024.

BOEING

