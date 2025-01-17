Most advanced artificial touch for brain-controlled bionic hand

Scientists from the US-based Cortical Bionics Research Group have developed an innovative method to encode natural hand sensations. By employing microstimulation patterns in brain-implanted electrodes, individuals with spinal cord injuries can control a bionic arm and experience tactile sensations such as edges, shapes, and motion - capabilities previously unattainable.
"In this work, for the first time the research went beyond anything that has been done before in the field of brain-computer interfaces (BCI) - we conveyed tactile sensations related to orientation, curvature, motion and 3D shapes for a participant using a brain-controlled bionic limb. We are in another level of artificial touch now. We think this richness is crucial for achieving the level of dexterity, manipulation, and a highly dimensional tactile experience typical of the human hand," said Giacomo Valle, lead author of the study and Assistant Professor at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.
Participants reported feeling object edges and motion across their fingertips. The brain-computer interface (BCI) translated motor intentions into precise bionic arm movements. Sensors on the bionic limb transmitted contact information to the brain, enabling tasks like object manipulation with greater accuracy and control.
Research Report:Tactile edges and motion via patterned microstimulation of the human somatosensory cortex
Related Links
Cortical Bionics Research Group
Space Medicine Technology and Systems
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration
Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy
ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research
NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing
Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense
Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development
SpaceX launches 21 Starlinks using 1st-stage on it's 25th mission; launches NRO spysat from Vandenberg
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs
January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars
University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
|
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology
AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services
India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins
SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters