24/7 Space News
SPACE MEDICINE
 Beyond step counting: wearable tech promises medical-grade data
Beyond step counting: wearable tech promises medical-grade data
 By Thomas URBAIN
 Las Vegas (AFP) Jan 9, 2025

Wearable devices have come a long way from counting steps or heartbeats, with new tech offering the ability to track blood oxygenation, glucose levels and blood pressure, though its reliability remains a matter of debate.

Some of the most cutting-edge products were on display this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Almost 10 years since the debut of Apple Watch, the global market for "trackers" -- watches, bracelets, and other bands -- is valued around $60 billion, according to several firms, and is expected to exceed $100 billion by the end of the 2020s.

"Before smartwatches, no one was thinking about heart rate monitoring," said Anna Barnacka, CEO and president of health tech startup MindMics.

"Today, everyone is quite aware about how important it is."

MindMics says it uses headphones and wave-based technology to offer a complete analysis of cardiac activity -- including the condition and function of heart valves.

"You can look at your heart with the precision of a medical device," Barnacka said.

In clinical trials, Barnacka said the device was able to capture a murmur in a patient with aortic stenosis, which is the narrowing of a heart valve.

Currently, diagnosing aortic stenosis requires multiple tests, including inserting a probe into an artery.

Another wearable product at CES is Stelo, by California-based startup DexCom, the first non-prescription wearable patch capable of continuously measuring blood sugar levels.

Such patches have typically been reserved for diabetics, but Stelo will be available even "if you have prediabetes, or if you're just interested in understanding how different food impacts your body," said DexCom chief operating officer Jake Leach.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate 100 million Americans have prediabetes -- elevated blood sugar levels that are below the threshold for diabetes.

"The vast majority of them don't know they have prediabetes because they haven't had the testing," Leach said.

- Unstandardized regulations -

Other latest-generation devices can detect sleep apnea, take blood pressure readings or report cardiac arrhythmia.

Still, part of the medical and scientific community is skeptical about the data collected by these wearables.

"I'm sure some of these products are beneficial, so I don't want to sound like I'm doubting all of them, but the approval process is honestly pathetic," said Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research (NCHR).

This was a reference to the validation protocol of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has authority on the subject.

Connected devices "are not tested as rigorously" as drugs, she said.

"The only way I could tell whether the quality of the data are improving is if it were being made publicly available in a way that somebody like me could evaluate," which is not generally the case, said Zuckerman.

Some, such as DexCom and MindMics, have nevertheless been the subject of independent studies by doctors and researchers, who have recognized their effectiveness for certain parameters.

Tammy Brady, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who specializes in hypertension in children, is cautious about the results produced by bracelets, watches and other connected rings.

"Ideally, it would be great to have blood pressure information for a growing number of people," she said, "but for the time being, they're too approximate to use reliably."

As a member of a committee on blood pressure monitors, Tammy Brady works with the International Organization for Standardization, the originator of the famous ISO standards.

"We hope that once ISO standards for cuffless blood pressure are set," she said, "it will help manufacturers and the FDA to rigorously test their reliability."

Related Links
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE MEDICINE
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
 Las Vegas (AFP) Jan 6, 2025
 Whether detecting rising anxiety or managing a full-blown panic attack, the tech industry is offering an array of new tools designed to support mental health. Scores of start-ups will pitch their solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas including Swiss firm Nutrix, which is introducing cortiSense to measure levels of the so-called stress hormone cortisol. A small cylindrical object with a thin strip at one end, cortiSense allows users to test and analyze their saliv ... read more
SPACE MEDICINE
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace

 Vast and SpaceX to launch two human spaceflight missions to ISS
SPACE MEDICINE
SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites

 SpaceX launches final mission of 2024 with 21 Starlink satellites

 First integration of European reusable stage demonstrator Themis
SPACE MEDICINE
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
SPACE MEDICINE
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
SPACE MEDICINE
Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11

 NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations

 World first 5G satellite connection sets new milestone for mobile communication
SPACE MEDICINE
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
SPACE MEDICINE
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models

 New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
SPACE MEDICINE
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity

 NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.