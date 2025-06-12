24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Look Up secures major capital boost to expand radar network and space traffic services
illustration only
Look Up secures major capital boost to expand radar network and space traffic services
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jun 12, 2025

Three years after its founding, European space surveillance firm Look Up has secured EUR 50 million in funding to accelerate the global deployment of its radar network and strengthen its suite of space traffic management services. The financing combines equity, bank debt, and non-dilutive public funding, placing it among the top three largest Series A rounds in European space technology to date.

Leading the equity portion of EUR 24 million is UK-based ETF Partners, joined by Spain's Leadwind (KFund) and the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund. Returning investors include MIG Capital of Germany, and France-based Karista and Expansion, all of whom participated in Look Up's 2023 seed round.

The European Union contributed EUR 15 million in grants to support the construction of two new radar installations in French Polynesia. Additional funding from European banks brings the total round to nearly EUR 50 million. The funding reflects a collective ambition across European institutions to establish Look Up as a sovereign leader in orbital safety at a time of mounting geopolitical tension and rapidly growing space traffic.

Look Up's proprietary SORASYS radar system-already operational in Lozere, France-is designed to provide high-resolution tracking of space debris, inactive and active satellites, and rocket bodies in low Earth orbit, where the majority of orbital activity occurs. The company's SYNAPSE digital platform, already commercialized, processes radar and multisource data to offer real-time analytics, threat detection, and precise collision avoidance guidance.

The Toulouse-based startup was founded in 2022 by Michel Friedling, former General of the French Air and Space Force and first Commander of French Space Command, and Juan Carlos Dolado Perez, former Head of Space Surveillance at CNES. Since inception, Look Up has grown to 60 employees and expects to reach a team of 100 by the end of the year.

With the new capital, Look Up plans to deploy additional radars across French territories, launch its operations center, validate its Space-Operations-as-a-Service platform through in-orbit demonstrations, and scale its international presence.

"Our goal is to become a global player in space safety and operations," said co-founder Friedling. "This funding will enable us to continue deploying our radar network worldwide and enhance our digital solutions to address the escalating challenge of an increasingly congested and unstable orbital environment."

Dolado emphasized Look Up's three-pronged technology strategy: "We enable 24/7 detection with our radar network, real-time space domain awareness via SYNAPSE, and safe orbital operations. This integrated vision meets the rising demand for coordinated space traffic management across public and private sectors."

ETF Partners' Remy de Tonnac stated, "We believe a sustainable Earth requires a sustainable space. Look Up's work makes satellites safer and more insurable, laying the groundwork for a secure orbital economy."

KFund's Pablo Ventura added, "Europe must develop strategic tech capabilities. Look Up is redefining Europe's role in the space economy, and we're proud to support this collective effort."

EIC Fund Chair Svetoslava Georgieva called Look Up "a strategic company that has proven its ability to execute an ambitious and sovereign European project in just three years."

The company will officially present the funding announcement at the Paris Air and Space Show on June 17 at 2:30 PM at the CNES booth.

Look Up

Related Links
 ATLAS2
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Reusable debris collector promises leap forward in sustainable space cleanup
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 21, 2025
 Paladin Space, a startup incubated at the University of South Australia's Innovation and Collaboration Centre, has introduced Triton, the first reusable space payload designed to capture and store multiple pieces of orbital debris for potential recycling. This breakthrough technology was demonstrated at a private event hosted by the ICC. The company's next objectives include securing early customers, initiating in-orbit testing, and preparing for mission qualification. Paladin Space also hinted at ... read more
TECH SPACE
NASA pioneer Dr. Stanley Sander dies at age of 80

 Momentus to Host Portal Space Systems' First In-space Tech Demo

 Vienna calling: Strauss's 'Blue Danube' waltzes into outer space

 UAH Lab Investigates Microgravity Effects on Microbial Gene Transfer
TECH SPACE
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions

 Rocket Lab Schedules Third Electron Launch in 24 Days to Deploy Next Mission for iQPS

 Maritime Launch and T-Minus Engineering Announce Plans for Hypersonic Suborbital Launches from Spaceport Nova Scotia

 Northrop Grumman Commits $50 Million to Firefly Aerospace to Drive Eclipse Medium Launch Vehicle
TECH SPACE
NASA's MAVEN Makes First Observation of Atmospheric Sputtering at Mars

 NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars

 Rocky road geology reveals billion year story inside Martian crater

 Martian dust devil photobombs NASA Perseverance rover in milestone selfie
TECH SPACE
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
TECH SPACE
Maxar Space Systems Selected to Build High-Power EchoStar XXVI Satellite

 iRocket and Wilbur Ross-backed BPGC Acquisition eye iRocket listing on Nasdaq

 SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California

 Impulse Space Secures $300 Million Series C to Accelerate the Future of In-Space Mobility
TECH SPACE
Rare earths: China's trump card in trade war with US

 Look Up secures major capital boost to expand radar network and space traffic services

 Trump pocketed over $57 mn from crypto coin sales

 AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
TECH SPACE
Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation

 Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists

 How does life rebound from mass extinctions

How chaotic planet formation may explain wide-orbit worlds like Planet Nine
TECH SPACE
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field

 SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.