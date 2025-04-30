Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models



by Tatyana Woodal



Columbus OH (SPX) Apr 30, 2025



Scientists examining ancient ice cores from tropical mountains have uncovered critical evidence that challenges long-held assumptions about global temperatures during the Holocene epoch. Their findings may lead to significant revisions in how climate models forecast Earth's future.

The study, conducted by researchers at The Ohio State University and published in *Communications Earth and Environment*, compares natural proxy records from ice cores in Greenland, Antarctica, and tropical regions with climate simulations of the Holocene, a period that began approximately 11,700 years ago. While data from polar regions align with climate models, those from tropical mountains diverge significantly.

This mismatch, referred to as the Holocene temperature conundrum, centers on a discrepancy between climate simulations that show steady early warming and ice core records suggesting later cooling. "Current climate models posit that the planet experienced an early, steady increase in warming throughout the Holocene, but most of the paleoclimate samples suggest that later in the Holocene Earth experienced a global cooling period," said Yuntao Bao, lead author and postdoctoral scholar at Ohio State.

Ice cores from high-altitude regions such as Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Huascaran in Peru revealed cooling of 0.8 to 1.8 degrees Celsius during the Holocene, whereas climate models predict a warming of about 1.5 degrees. The discrepancy is attributed to orbital forcing-changes in Earth's orbit and tilt affecting solar energy distribution-but existing models may overlook other key factors like vegetation dynamics and land use changes.

"All models have different kinds of uncertainties," Bao explained. "But by using ice core isotopic data as a guide, we can find a better way to evaluate how good or how bad our climate models are."

The research employed the Community Earth System Model, which integrates atmospheric, oceanic, and terrestrial processes. However, the study notes that the model alone cannot account for the complex isotopic variations observed in tropical regions. No single mechanism, including rainfall or temperature shifts, fully explains the ice core evidence.

Lonnie Thompson, co-author and earth sciences professor at Ohio State, emphasized the importance of refining models using robust paleoclimate data. "This type of study is extremely important because we're looking at both the shortcomings in the data and the models," Thompson said. He added that reproducible records from ice cores make them vital for reconstructing past climate accurately.

Thompson warned that if current models cannot account for subtle natural variability, their future predictions may be flawed. The team calls on the paleoclimate community to contribute toward improving simulations and enhancing climate forecasts amid accelerating biodiversity loss.

"Big breakthroughs in science are going to come along the boundaries of collaboration," said Thompson. "We can work together to tackle these issues."

