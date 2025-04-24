24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
illustration only
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
 by Daniel Strain
 Boulder CO (SPX) Apr 24, 2025

Around 10,000 years ago as the last Ice Age drew to a close, the drifting of the continent of North America, and spreading in the Atlantic Ocean, may have temporarily sped up-with a little help from melting glaciers, according to a new study from scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder.

In the new research, geophysicists Tao Yuan and Shijie Zhong used computer simulations, or models, to travel back about 26,000 years into the planet's past. At the time, the massive Laurentide Ice Sheet, which stretched over North America as far south as Pennsylvania, started to recede. Melting ice flooded into the oceans, and sea levels worldwide rose by an average of around 1 centimeter per year.

The scientists discovered that this global thaw may have also had unexpected consequences-including for plate tectonics, or the internal clockwork that has, for billions of years, torn Earth's continents apart and crushed them together.

According to the team's calculations, the motion of the North American continental plate may have sped up by 25% as the ice melted. Between about 12,000 to 6,000 years ago, spreading at the Mid-Atlantic Ocean Ridge, which sits between the North American and Eurasian plates, may have increased by as much as 40%.

"As ice volume was greatly reduced, it caused a huge motion in Earth's crust," said Yuan, a graduate student in the Department of Physics at CU boulder. "Scientists knew that the ice melting caused the plates to uplift. But we show that they also moved a lot horizontally due to the ice melting."

The researchers published their findings April 23 in the journal Nature.

Their results may have implications for the planet today. Ice sheets over Greenland are once again melting at a rapid rate, which, in a strange twist, could drive an increase in volcanic eruptions in Iceland not far away.

"That story that we've been telling for a long, long time-that processes like seafloor spreading and continental drift operate at timescales of millions of years driven by Earth's internal engine, thermal convection," said Zhong, a professor of physics. "That's still true, but we show that glacial forcing can also cause significant motion on relatively short timescales of 10,000 years."

Moving gears

The research, which was funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, takes a deep dive into the Mid-Atlantic Ocean Ridge. This feature runs for thousands of miles down the center of the Atlantic Ocean and cuts through the island of Iceland. It's a turbulent place: There, magma from deep within the planet bubbles up through the crust, cooling into solid rock and helping to force the continents of North America and Europe away from each other.

For generations, scientists believed that this process was largely steady-with the ridge spreading by a consistent 2 centimeters every year for the past several million years.

"That's a fairly well-known, textbook number," Zhong said.

But could the textbooks be wrong?

To find out, Zhong and Yuan used computer models to recreate the Earth as it was thousands of years ago. The researchers simulated what might happen as glaciers that were kilometers thick disappeared from modern-day Canada and Greenland-shifting that weight off dry land and into the ocean.

It helps to picture the globe as a memory foam mattress. If you're lying on a mattress and get up, the foam will slowly bounce back to its original shape. Something similar happened on Earth as ice sheets melt, Zhong and Yuan said.

As the weight of the Laurentide Ice Sheet was redistributed around the planet, parts of North America began to bounce back up. (Today, land around Canada's Hudson Bay is still rising by around 1 centimeter per year because of that rebound). According to the new study, the melting may have also affected the horizontal motion of North America and the Mid-Atlantic Ocean Ridge.

Volcanic eruptions

The thaw may also have had explosive consequences for Iceland, which sits not far away from Greenland, Yuan and Zhong said.

Geological evidence, for example, suggests that the island underwent a period of intense volcanic activity at the end of the last Ice Age, which has since quieted down. Enhanced spreading at the Mid-Atlantic Ocean Ridge due to ice melting from Greenland may have contributed to that fiery past-allowing more magma to rise to the surface, fueling the eruption of volcanoes and geysers.

"This pattern of volcanism may have been partly due to the glacial melting that we studied," Zhong said.

Today, ice over Greenland isn't melting fast enough to have much of an impact on the planet's continental drift. But it could still have a major influence on Iceland over the next several hundred years, especially if glaciers begin to disappear at an accelerating rate.

"Ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica are still melting," Yuan said. "We think the ice melting could enhance seafloor spreading and volcanism at nearby mid-ocean ridges in the future."

Research Report:Effects of glacial forcing on lithospheric motion and ridge spreading

Related Links
 University of Colorado Boulder
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 23, 2025
 New findings from Peking University researchers reveal that melting snow and ice may unexpectedly contribute to moderating further Arctic warming by enhancing the cooling effect of clouds. This discovery challenges prevailing theories that focus solely on the amplifying role of reduced surface reflectivity in accelerating ice loss. The phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, sees the region warming two to four times faster than the global average. Traditionally, this is attributed to the so-cal ... read more
ICE WORLD
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape

 Bridging Earth and space, and art and science, with global voices

 US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization

 Northrop Grumman completes milestone undocking of MEV-1 in GEO orbit
ICE WORLD
Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero

 Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing

 Outpost awarded contract to develop reentry shield tech for space-based cargo delivery

 NASA adds critical stage adapter to Artemis II Moon rocket
ICE WORLD
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508

 NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Studies Trove of Rocks on Crater Rim

 Molten core may hold key to Mars' uneven magnetic past

 A step closer to Martian habitability as lichens endure simulated surface conditions
ICE WORLD
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station

 China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
ICE WORLD
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment

 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market

 SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

 Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
ICE WORLD
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
ICE WORLD
How alien energy patterns may reveal extraterrestrial life

 Scientists uncover why carbon-rich space rocks rarely reach Earth

 In the quest for alien life, even empty results hold value

 SwRI study reveals exotic chemistry of superheated sub-Neptune TOI-270 dwar
ICE WORLD
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.