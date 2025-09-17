24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 ICEYE unveils Gen4 satellite with expanded coverage and sharper SAR imaging
illustration only
ICEYE unveils Gen4 satellite with expanded coverage and sharper SAR imaging
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 17, 2025

ICEYE has announced the commercial launch of its fourth-generation Gen4 satellites, designed to deliver the highest-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery available to the global market. Offering detail down to 16 cm, the new platform expands high-resolution imaging coverage to 400 km, more than double that of the previous generation.

The Gen4 design emphasizes speed and scalability. Each satellite can produce up to 500 images per day, half of which can be focused within a 2,000-km-wide zone. With simultaneous imaging and downlink capabilities at 700 Mbps, users can receive data within the same orbital pass, supporting near real-time decision-making.

A more powerful antenna is central to the design, boosting signal strength and enabling sharper images. This advancement also enhances ICEYE's Detect and Classify product, which leverages AI from SATIM to automatically identify vessels, vehicles, and aircraft with better than 90% accuracy.

Defense and intelligence users will benefit from revisit times of under 15 minutes, delivering faster situational awareness for mission-critical operations. ICEYE is offering Gen4 satellites as sovereign solutions free from ITAR restrictions, complete with ground infrastructure, training, and software updates, with deployment achievable in under a year.

The first set of Gen4 satellites launched aboard a SpaceX Transporter-13 mission in March, reinforcing ICEYE's role as a key partner to governments and national security customers worldwide. ICEYE continues to operate the world's largest SAR constellation and evolve its systems through software-driven upgrades.

"After years of dedicated research and innovation, we are proud to announce that our next-generation satellite, Gen4, is now commercially available," said Rafal Modrzewski, ICEYE's co-founder and CEO. "This marks a significant step forward in delivering more images, sharper, faster, and more flexible to our customers worldwide."

"Gen4 is not only a technological leap; it's a clear example of how ICEYE continues to push the boundaries of the SAR satellite industry. It's a game-changer for how governments, as well as defense and intelligence users, can see, understand, and respond to events around the globe," he added.

Related Links
 ICEYE
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
AI powered SAR imagery analysis tool launched by SATIM and ICEYE
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 07, 2025
 SATIM and ICEYE have jointly introduced Detect and Classify, a product designed to automate analysis of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite imagery. The system identifies vessels, aircraft, and vehicles with accuracy exceeding 90 percent, reducing dependence on manual review and enabling defense and security organizations to act more quickly. The product integrates ICEYE's high resolution SAR data with SATIM's proprietary artificial intelligence models, delivering both imagery and automated d ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programs

 Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech

 Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN

 Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rocket Lab inaugurates Launch Complex 3 to prepare for Neutron rocket operations

 First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace

 SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight

 SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight
EARTH OBSERVATION
Over Soroya Ridge and onward

 Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds

 Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter

 Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
EARTH OBSERVATION
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

 AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station

 Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
EARTH OBSERVATION
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector

 SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch

 Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development

 SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
EARTH OBSERVATION
MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes

 SwRI advances laser driven testing for ballistic resistance

 Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
EARTH OBSERVATION
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth

 Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape

 Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
EARTH OBSERVATION
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.