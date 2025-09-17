ICEYE unveils Gen4 satellite with expanded coverage and sharper SAR imaging

The Gen4 design emphasizes speed and scalability. Each satellite can produce up to 500 images per day, half of which can be focused within a 2,000-km-wide zone. With simultaneous imaging and downlink capabilities at 700 Mbps, users can receive data within the same orbital pass, supporting near real-time decision-making.
A more powerful antenna is central to the design, boosting signal strength and enabling sharper images. This advancement also enhances ICEYE's Detect and Classify product, which leverages AI from SATIM to automatically identify vessels, vehicles, and aircraft with better than 90% accuracy.
Defense and intelligence users will benefit from revisit times of under 15 minutes, delivering faster situational awareness for mission-critical operations. ICEYE is offering Gen4 satellites as sovereign solutions free from ITAR restrictions, complete with ground infrastructure, training, and software updates, with deployment achievable in under a year.
The first set of Gen4 satellites launched aboard a SpaceX Transporter-13 mission in March, reinforcing ICEYE's role as a key partner to governments and national security customers worldwide. ICEYE continues to operate the world's largest SAR constellation and evolve its systems through software-driven upgrades.
"After years of dedicated research and innovation, we are proud to announce that our next-generation satellite, Gen4, is now commercially available," said Rafal Modrzewski, ICEYE's co-founder and CEO. "This marks a significant step forward in delivering more images, sharper, faster, and more flexible to our customers worldwide."
"Gen4 is not only a technological leap; it's a clear example of how ICEYE continues to push the boundaries of the SAR satellite industry. It's a game-changer for how governments, as well as defense and intelligence users, can see, understand, and respond to events around the globe," he added.
