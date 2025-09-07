AI powered SAR imagery analysis tool launched by SATIM and ICEYE

The product integrates ICEYE's high resolution SAR data with SATIM's proprietary artificial intelligence models, delivering both imagery and automated detections in one package. It provides rapid situational awareness across land, sea, and air domains and supports missions requiring timely intelligence. The launch follows a joint development effort initiated in February 2025.
Traditional SAR image exploitation has relied on human analysts to extract intelligence, a process often constrained by time and expertise. Detect and Classify shortens this cycle by producing object recognition derivatives on the same timelines as ICEYE's imagery delivery, often within hours or minutes.
Analysts can now process larger imagery volumes to identify behavioral patterns, tactical teams can rapidly locate targets, and maritime authorities can more easily track illicit dark vessels. SATIM's object catalog, combined with ICEYE's constellation of 54 SAR satellites, ensures high fidelity data and automated outputs that scale with demand.
"Combining SATIM's extensive object catalog with ICEYE's high fidelity SAR imagery creates a powerful product that eliminates manual analysis bottlenecks and provides customers with direct access to actionable intelligence," said SATIM CEO and co founder Jacek Strzelczyk.
"Our goal with Detect and Classify is to empower our customers to make faster, more informed decisions with less effort. This is more than just an analytics tool - we're eliminating a bottleneck between satellite imagery pixels and decision making, giving our users near instant situational awareness," added John Cartwright, Senior VP of Data Product at ICEYE.
SATIM specializes in AI powered SAR analytics, offering its OREC technology for automatic object detection and classification, validated during international military exercises. ICEYE operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation with 25 cm resolution and wide area imaging modes covering up to 60,000 km in a single scan.
