Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide

The research team, led by scientists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and supported by collaborators at Lehigh University, UCLA, and Dickinson College, used argon dating and crystal analysis to examine how the growth and retreat of the Patagonian Ice Sheet influenced past volcanic activity. Volcanoes like Mocho-Choshuenco, now dormant, revealed evidence of dramatic changes linked to glacial movements.
Data show that during the last ice age, heavy glacial ice suppressed volcanic eruptions while allowing pressurized, silica-rich magma to accumulate deep underground. When the ice melted rapidly between 26,000 and 18,000 years ago, the release of pressure allowed volcanic gases to expand, driving explosive eruptions that shaped the modern volcanoes.
"Glaciers tend to suppress the volume of eruptions from the volcanoes beneath them. But as glaciers retreat due to climate change, our findings suggest these volcanoes go on to erupt more frequently and more explosively," said Pablo Moreno-Yaeger from UW-Madison, who presented the research. "The key requirement for increased explosivity is initially having a very thick glacial coverage over a magma chamber, and the trigger point is when these glaciers start to retreat, releasing pressure - which is currently happening in places like Antarctica."
Although this glacial-volcanic link has been known in Iceland for decades, the new study highlights similar potential in continental regions including North America, New Zealand, and Russia. The findings suggest these areas deserve increased monitoring as global temperatures rise.
While geological reactions can seem sudden, Moreno-Yaeger emphasized that changes in magma systems develop over centuries, allowing time for improved surveillance and early warning systems.
The study also warns that volcanic eruptions triggered by melting glaciers could feed back into climate change. Short-term cooling from aerosols, as seen after Mount Pinatubo's 1991 eruption, may be offset by the long-term warming effects of greenhouse gas emissions from repeated eruptions.
"Over time the cumulative effect of multiple eruptions can contribute to long-term global warming because of a buildup of greenhouse gases," Moreno-Yaeger said. "This creates a positive feedback loop, where melting glaciers trigger eruptions, and the eruptions in turn could contribute to further warming and melting."
The research is supported by a National Science Foundation grant led by UW-Madison's Professor Brad Singer and is expected to be published in a peer-reviewed journal later this year.
Related Links
European Association of Geochemistry
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
'Science refugees': French university welcomes first US researchers
Axiom-4 astronauts arrive at the International Space Station
Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission
SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
Varda unveils W4 spacecraft with first FAA Part 450 reentry license and new satellite bus
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry
Perseverance reveals clay minerals and sets distance record in Martian exploration
Growing Homes On Mars: TAMU Research Pioneers Autonomous Construction Using Synthetic Lichens
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
|
Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance
Rocket Lab clears key design milestone for SDA low Earth orbit constellation
German space startup secures new funding
ULA, Amazon launch second batch of satellites on Atlas V rocket
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports
Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy
EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry
EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
Earth-sized planets commonly found around smallest stars reveals CARMENES data
New exoplanet discovery reveals rare gas giant through global citizen science effort
Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters