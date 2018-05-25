24/7 Space News
SPACE MEDICINE
 Germans turn to health apps as insurers foot the bill
Germans turn to health apps as insurers foot the bill
 By L�a PERNELLE
 Schleiden, Germany (AFP) Sept 16, 2025

German doctors are increasingly prescribing smartphone health apps alongside pills and therapy to patients, marking a growing trend towards digital healthcare.

Civil servant Mona Noe, 30, has long kept close watch over her diet in order to reduce cramps and bloating caused by irritable bowel syndrome.

Noe managed to persuade her doctor to prescribe her the app Cara Care, where she receives wellness tips and keeps a food diary to identify her pain triggers.

"It is difficult to do it by yourself," she said, preparing a vegetable stir fry without peppers or tomatoes at her home in Schleiden in western Germany, as per the app's instructions.

"The app has transformed my cooking by helping me avoid certain foods."

Applications that help patients quit smoking, fight obesity or improve their mental health often cost hundreds of euros a month, but insurance companies are helping by footing the bill.

The programme Noe uses is one of 56 now covered by German health insurers, signalling the country's turn towards digital health over traditional pen and paper options.

- 'Around the clock' -

The digital health tools, known as "DiGA" in Germany, have been available on prescription since 2020, typically on three-month renewable subscriptions.

In the five years since the programme began, more than one million prescriptions have been written, according to a study by digital healthcare sector association SVDGV.

Nearly 60 percent of doctors in Germany have prescribed at least one DiGA, and the number of prescriptions written for them in 2024 was up by 85 percent from the previous year.

Johannes Patze, a doctor in Frankfurt, said he prescribes them "almost daily" -- particularly for mental health support while patients are on a waiting list for a therapy appointment.

The apps provide patients with personalised mood tracking, online consultations with professionals, meditation sessions and motivational notifications.

The benefit, Patze said, is that "they're available around the clock, 24/7".

But they come with a cost. A three-month health app subscription costs 600 euros ($705) on average.

Health insurers have paid out 234 million euros for subscription services since 2020.

- 'Easing the burden' -

Germany's Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds has criticised "excessive" application pricing and warns that there is little hard evidence to back up how effective they are.

But Patze told AFP that the apps could prove a reliable way of lowering healthcare costs in years to come.

Germany spent 326.9 billion euros on healthcare in 2024 -- higher than in previous years and partly due to an ageing population.

"The costs are probably lower in the long run since patients are better taken care of," said Patze.

Digital health consultant Henrik Matthies agreed.

"It's an upfront cost," he said, "but it helps patients get back to work sooner, easing the burden on the healthcare system."

The success of health apps in Germany is partly down to a fast-track approval process that is unusual in a country often mocked for its tedious bureaucracy.

App developers can obtain provisional approval for a programme within three months of applying. They then have a year to demonstrate its clinical effectiveness.

This speedy process "was a catalyst" for the system, Matthies said. Of 228 applications made in the past five years, 43 have received full approval and 13 are still under review.

Related Links
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE MEDICINE
Could humans become immortal, as Putin was heard telling Xi?
 Paris (AFP) Sept 4, 2025
 Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have been recorded on a hot mic discussing how organ transplants and other medical advances could let humans live past 150 years - or even become immortal. But are these comments by the Russian and Chinese leaders, which were picked up during a Beijing summit on Wednesday, backed by scientific evidence? Experts in human ageing told AFP that some of these ideas remain far-fetched, but serious research is also increasingly revealing more about why we age - and how w ... read more
SPACE MEDICINE
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech

 Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN

 Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station

 SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback
SPACE MEDICINE
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace

 SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight

 SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight

 SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida
SPACE MEDICINE
Over Soroya Ridge and onward

 Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds

 Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter

 Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
SPACE MEDICINE
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station

 Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
SPACE MEDICINE
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector

 SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch

 Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development

 SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
SPACE MEDICINE
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech

 Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race

 Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
SPACE MEDICINE
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth

 Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape

 Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
SPACE MEDICINE
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.