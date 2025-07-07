24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Europe launches first geostationary atmospheric sounder to boost extreme weather forecasts
illustration only
Europe launches first geostationary atmospheric sounder to boost extreme weather forecasts
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 07, 2025

Europe has advanced its ability to track extreme weather with the launch of the Meteosat Third Generation Sounder 1 (MTG-S1), the continent's first geostationary meteorological sounder. The satellite will deliver critical atmospheric data that supports earlier and more accurate weather alerts, helping to safeguard people, infrastructure, and economies.

MTG-S1 lifted off on 1 July 2025 and will provide real-time measurements of temperature, humidity, and trace gases throughout the atmosphere. This high-frequency data will empower national weather services to detect early signals of severe storms, extend lead times for alerts, and improve forecast precision.

"MTG-S1 will provide entirely new types of data products that will support specialists across EUMETSAT member states in detecting signs of atmospheric instability even before clouds begin to form," said EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans. "Combined with data from the MTG imaging satellites, it will, for the first time, offer a space-based view of the full lifecycle of convective storms. This will provide tremendous support to national meteorological services in carrying out their vital work, helping to save lives, reduce disruption, and strengthen resilience."

Evans added that MTG-S1's capabilities arrive at a crucial moment, as Europe experiences more frequent storms and prolonged heatwaves due to climate change. He credited the collaboration among EUMETSAT teams, EU institutions, ESA, meteorological services, and industry partners for the mission's success.

The satellite features two main instruments: an Infrared Sounder for vertical atmospheric profiling and the EU's Copernicus Sentinel-4 spectrometer for monitoring air quality. The latter will supply hourly data on pollutants and aerosols such as wildfire smoke and volcanic emissions, aiding forecasts and environmental policy.

Cheers erupted at EUMETSAT headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, when the satellite confirmed contact, deployed its solar panels, and began its journey toward geostationary orbit 36,000 km above the equator. MTG-S1 has now entered its Launch and Early Operations Phase.

From geostationary orbit, MTG-S1 will provide uninterrupted coverage of Europe, Africa, and nearby regions. Its Infrared Sounder scans nearly 2,000 infrared wavelengths every 30 minutes to detect rapid shifts in temperature or moisture, crucial for identifying atmospheric instability before clouds appear.

This new capability will enhance short-term forecasts known as nowcasts, daily weather predictions, air quality assessments, and long-term climate tracking. Combined with imagery from MTG's companion satellites, MTG-S1 will offer a full picture of storm development, from early convection to dissipation.

ESA's Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, said the mission "will change the way we forecast both severe weather and the quality of air over Europe," and praised the cooperation among European agencies and industry.

European Commission Director Christoph Kautz added, "This achievement is a powerful example of how European cooperation can provide vital data in support of services such as the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service that protect public health, strengthen environmental monitoring, and improve lives across Europe."

Research Report:Meteosat Third Generation Sounding (MTG-S1)

Related Links
 EUMETSAT
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Successful liftoff delivers Sentinel4 on MTG satellite to enhance atmospheric forecasting
 Paris, France (SPX) Jul 02, 2025
 The European Space Agency has successfully launched the MTG-S1 satellite, marking the second deployment in the Meteosat Third Generation program and the first flight of the Copernicus Sentinel-4 instrument. The launch took place on Tuesday, 1 July, at 23:04 CEST via a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Now in geostationary orbit at 36,000 km above the equator, MTG-S1 is equipped with the Infrared Sounder, the first European hyperspectral sounding instrument in this orbital position. It ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN

 Michelin-star chef prepares ISS meals for French astronaut

 NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix

 Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
EARTH OBSERVATION
Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission

 Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design

 Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket

 NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights
EARTH OBSERVATION
Red, white and blue on the Red Planet

 European students complete immersive analog Mars mission in Portugal

 Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue

 NASA Mars Orbiter Learns New Moves After Nearly 20 Years in Space
EARTH OBSERVATION
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rocket Lab clears key design milestone for SDA low Earth orbit constellation

 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance

 German space startup secures new funding
EARTH OBSERVATION
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 A New Alloy is Enabling Ultra-Stable Structures Needed for Exoplanet Discovery

 Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy

 Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs
EARTH OBSERVATION
Earth-sized planets commonly found around smallest stars reveals CARMENES data

 New exoplanet discovery reveals rare gas giant through global citizen science effort

 Earth sized planets frequently orbit red dwarf stars study finds

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history
EARTH OBSERVATION
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.