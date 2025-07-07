Europe launches first geostationary atmospheric sounder to boost extreme weather forecasts

MTG-S1 lifted off on 1 July 2025 and will provide real-time measurements of temperature, humidity, and trace gases throughout the atmosphere. This high-frequency data will empower national weather services to detect early signals of severe storms, extend lead times for alerts, and improve forecast precision.
"MTG-S1 will provide entirely new types of data products that will support specialists across EUMETSAT member states in detecting signs of atmospheric instability even before clouds begin to form," said EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans. "Combined with data from the MTG imaging satellites, it will, for the first time, offer a space-based view of the full lifecycle of convective storms. This will provide tremendous support to national meteorological services in carrying out their vital work, helping to save lives, reduce disruption, and strengthen resilience."
Evans added that MTG-S1's capabilities arrive at a crucial moment, as Europe experiences more frequent storms and prolonged heatwaves due to climate change. He credited the collaboration among EUMETSAT teams, EU institutions, ESA, meteorological services, and industry partners for the mission's success.
The satellite features two main instruments: an Infrared Sounder for vertical atmospheric profiling and the EU's Copernicus Sentinel-4 spectrometer for monitoring air quality. The latter will supply hourly data on pollutants and aerosols such as wildfire smoke and volcanic emissions, aiding forecasts and environmental policy.
Cheers erupted at EUMETSAT headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, when the satellite confirmed contact, deployed its solar panels, and began its journey toward geostationary orbit 36,000 km above the equator. MTG-S1 has now entered its Launch and Early Operations Phase.
From geostationary orbit, MTG-S1 will provide uninterrupted coverage of Europe, Africa, and nearby regions. Its Infrared Sounder scans nearly 2,000 infrared wavelengths every 30 minutes to detect rapid shifts in temperature or moisture, crucial for identifying atmospheric instability before clouds appear.
This new capability will enhance short-term forecasts known as nowcasts, daily weather predictions, air quality assessments, and long-term climate tracking. Combined with imagery from MTG's companion satellites, MTG-S1 will offer a full picture of storm development, from early convection to dissipation.
ESA's Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, said the mission "will change the way we forecast both severe weather and the quality of air over Europe," and praised the cooperation among European agencies and industry.
European Commission Director Christoph Kautz added, "This achievement is a powerful example of how European cooperation can provide vital data in support of services such as the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service that protect public health, strengthen environmental monitoring, and improve lives across Europe."
Research Report:Meteosat Third Generation Sounding (MTG-S1)
