24/7 Space News
MICROSAT BLITZ
 EnduroSat secures 43 million euro boost to expand Gen3 satellite manufacturing
illustration only
EnduroSat secures 43 million euro boost to expand Gen3 satellite manufacturing
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) May 28, 2025

EnduroSat has announced a euro 43 million investment round led by Founders Fund, with CEECAT Capital, Morphosis Capital, and other previous backers participating. The funding will enable the company to accelerate the production of its Gen3 ESPA-class satellites, which weigh between 200 and 500 kilograms and feature advanced avionics and a modular, software-defined design.

These next-generation satellites are engineered for rapid deployment and adaptability, ideal for missions involving hyperspectral imaging, SAR, broadband, navigation, and other high-demand payloads. Built with consumer electronics and automotive supply chains, Gen3 platforms aim to surpass traditional aerospace efficiency and scalability.

"Their Gen3 satellites get them into a size class that will allow for almost any space opportunity to be relevant for them," said Delian Asparouhov, Partner at Founders Fund. "This makes EnduroSat's cost efficiency and performance above all in the market, and they have a proven flight heritage, with 3,000+ modules in orbit today."

Leveraging over a decade of flight heritage, the Gen3 class features peak power of up to 3.5kW and a maximum data rate of 2GBPS. The entirely in-house developed cableless satellite bus can be assembled and tested in hours-dramatically reducing production timelines. These ESPA-class satellites will expand upon EnduroSat's established CubeSat product line.

The company's constellation-as-a-service offering streamlines the entire mission cycle-from design and integration to launch and operation-allowing customers to focus on application development rather than infrastructure.

"We're taking the complexity out of space missions by building and operating the space infrastructure our customers need," said Raycho Raychev, EnduroSat Founder and CEO. "By increasing our production and introducing our new generation of satellites, we'll unlock access to satellite constellations for even more customers-with reliability and price transparency."

Investment proceeds will also fund a new 17,500 m facility in Sofia, projected to become one of Europe's largest space R and D centers. This site will include avionics labs, dual satellite assembly lines, enhanced clean rooms, and extensive qualification systems such as anechoic chambers. By late 2025, EnduroSat expects to produce up to 60 satellites monthly and continue scaling its U.S. footprint to serve both commercial and defense sectors.

Related Links
 EnduroSat
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MICROSAT BLITZ
Exolaunch secures multi year SpaceX rideshare launch deal through 2028
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 21, 2025
 Exolaunch has signed new multi-year launch agreements with SpaceX, ensuring small satellite launch capacity through 2028 on Falcon 9 rideshare missions. The agreements span various orbital inclinations including sun-synchronous, mid-inclination, near-polar, and dawn-dusk trajectories to meet diverse mission requirements. These contracts allow Exolaunch to continue integrating and deploying satellites of all sizes-from CubeSats up to 16U formats, to microsatellites weighing 20 to 800 kilograms, and ... read more
MICROSAT BLITZ
Revolutionary Passive Systems Transform Plant Watering in Microgravity

 At Houston event, NASA astronauts will discuss their recent space station missions

 Space tourism's growth blurs the line between scientific and symbolic achievement

 Hong Kong to open universities to more foreign students after US ban
MICROSAT BLITZ
SpaceX mega-rocket Starship 9 cleared for launch following earlier mission failures

 Starship tumbles back to Ocean after reaching a nominal orbit

 After two setbacks, SpaceX could try to launch massive Starship next week

 After brief X outage, Musk says refocusing on businesses
MICROSAT BLITZ
Rocky road geology reveals billion year story inside Martian crater

 Martian dust devil photobombs NASA Perseverance rover in milestone selfie

 Is Terraforming Mars a Realistic Goal?

 Streak Patterns on Mars Likely Formed by Dust Rather Than Water Flow
MICROSAT BLITZ
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
MICROSAT BLITZ
SpaceX deploys 23 Starlink satellites in first launch for new Falcon 9 booster

 SpaceX sends up more Starlink satellites from California

 China's Satellite Navigation Industry Reaches $79.9 Billion in 2024

 Making Satellite-Based Real-Time Data Processing a Global Reality
MICROSAT BLITZ
Gold and precious metals traced to Earth's core in Hawaiian lava

 Reusable debris collector promises leap forward in sustainable space cleanup

 Advanced 3D Satellite Component Layout Optimization Method Developed by Beijing Researchers

 Why Small Satellites Fail More Often Than Expected
MICROSAT BLITZ
Tracing ancient cyanobacteria reveals early origins of circadian clocks

 A rare planet may orbit brown dwarf pair at right angles

 Unveiling the secrets of planet formation in environments of high UV radiation

 Nanodevice Sheds Light on Early Cyanobacterial Evolution
MICROSAT BLITZ
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field

 SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission

 Webb Uncovers New Mysteries in Jupiter's Aurora

 Juno reveals subsurface secrets of Jupiter and Io
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.