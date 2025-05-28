EnduroSat secures 43 million euro boost to expand Gen3 satellite manufacturing



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) May 28, 2025



EnduroSat has announced a euro 43 million investment round led by Founders Fund, with CEECAT Capital, Morphosis Capital, and other previous backers participating. The funding will enable the company to accelerate the production of its Gen3 ESPA-class satellites, which weigh between 200 and 500 kilograms and feature advanced avionics and a modular, software-defined design.

These next-generation satellites are engineered for rapid deployment and adaptability, ideal for missions involving hyperspectral imaging, SAR, broadband, navigation, and other high-demand payloads. Built with consumer electronics and automotive supply chains, Gen3 platforms aim to surpass traditional aerospace efficiency and scalability.

"Their Gen3 satellites get them into a size class that will allow for almost any space opportunity to be relevant for them," said Delian Asparouhov, Partner at Founders Fund. "This makes EnduroSat's cost efficiency and performance above all in the market, and they have a proven flight heritage, with 3,000+ modules in orbit today."

Leveraging over a decade of flight heritage, the Gen3 class features peak power of up to 3.5kW and a maximum data rate of 2GBPS. The entirely in-house developed cableless satellite bus can be assembled and tested in hours-dramatically reducing production timelines. These ESPA-class satellites will expand upon EnduroSat's established CubeSat product line.

The company's constellation-as-a-service offering streamlines the entire mission cycle-from design and integration to launch and operation-allowing customers to focus on application development rather than infrastructure.

"We're taking the complexity out of space missions by building and operating the space infrastructure our customers need," said Raycho Raychev, EnduroSat Founder and CEO. "By increasing our production and introducing our new generation of satellites, we'll unlock access to satellite constellations for even more customers-with reliability and price transparency."

Investment proceeds will also fund a new 17,500 m facility in Sofia, projected to become one of Europe's largest space R and D centers. This site will include avionics labs, dual satellite assembly lines, enhanced clean rooms, and extensive qualification systems such as anechoic chambers. By late 2025, EnduroSat expects to produce up to 60 satellites monthly and continue scaling its U.S. footprint to serve both commercial and defense sectors.

