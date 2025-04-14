24/7 Space News
 EarthDaily Prepares to Launch Advanced Change Detection Satellite
EarthDaily Prepares to Launch Advanced Change Detection Satellite
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 14, 2025

EarthDaily Analytics has reached a pivotal milestone in its mission to transform Earth Observation capabilities. The company has completed integration and environmental testing of its first payload with Loft Orbital's Longbow satellite bus, clearing the way for the launch of its inaugural EarthDaily Constellation satellite this summer.

Designed to set a new standard in broad-area change detection, the EarthDaily Constellation comprises ten high-performance satellites. Once operational, the constellation will offer daily global revisit rates and deliver science-grade imagery to industries and governments, enhancing decision-making on issues ranging from agriculture and insurance to environmental monitoring and disaster response.

The integrated spacecraft underwent rigorous thermal testing at Loft Orbital's facility in Golden, Colorado, simulating space-like conditions to ensure full mission readiness. This testing guarantees that the satellite can provide high-fidelity data from the moment it enters orbit.

"We are driven by a mission to empower industries and governments with the tools they need to make informed, transformative decisions," said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics. "The EarthDaily Constellation will deliver unmatched, high-quality data and insights that push the boundaries of what's possible in Earth Observation. Years of planning, groundbreaking science, and cutting-edge innovation come to life in this extraordinary spacecraft. Having reached this critical milestone, we are on the path to fundamentally transforming how our planet is monitored and understood, ultimately empowering our clients to better achieve their most critical objectives."

This satellite marks a collaborative effort with leading partners including Loft Orbital, which provides the Longbow platform based on Airbus's Arrow bus, and ABB, which supplies and integrates EarthDaily's advanced optical imaging systems. SpaceX is slated to launch the constellation.

"The successful integration and testing of this first satellite is a testament to Loft's space infrastructure model and the strong partnership we've established with EarthDaily Analytics. We can't wait to get to the pad later this year and start unlocking the full potential of the EarthDaily Constellation," said Alex Greenberg, COO of Loft Orbital.

ABB brings its deep expertise from prior missions such as the NASA/NOAA Joint Polar Satellite System to this commercial initiative. "It's been an exciting journey developing this revolutionary Earth Imaging payload in close partnership with the EarthDaily team-one designed to deliver exceptional image quality and data accuracy," said Marc-Andre Soucy, Space and Defense Systems Director at ABB Measurement and Analytics Business Unit.

Unlike legacy systems and smaller cubesat-based constellations, the EarthDaily Constellation is engineered to overcome existing limitations in resolution, revisit time, and data quality. Its robust architecture is tailored to meet the needs of high-impact sectors requiring dependable, near-real-time environmental intelligence.

