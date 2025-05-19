24/7 Space News
 Crew killed in Egyptian military training jet crash
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Cairo (AFP) May 19, 2025

An Egyptian military training aircraft crashed during an air force exercise on Monday, killing its crew, the military said.

"A training aircraft crashed in one of the training areas due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the killing of its crew," military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement.

The spokesman did not provide further details about the number of casualties, the location of the incident or the type of aircraft.

The Egyptian air force operates aircraft from various countries, including France, Russia and the United States.

In November last year, two air force officers were killed when a helicopter crashed during a training exercise.

In 2022, the military said a fighter jet had crashed during a military exercise but it reported no casualties.

