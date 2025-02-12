24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Earth's Inner Core May Be Less Solid Than Previously Believed
illustration only
Earth's Inner Core May Be Less Solid Than Previously Believed
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 12, 2025

A new study by USC scientists suggests that the surface of Earth's inner core may be undergoing structural changes, challenging the long-held belief that it is a solid sphere. The findings, published in Nature Geoscience, provide fresh insights into the dynamic nature of the planet's deep interior.

For decades, scientists have debated the behavior of Earth's inner core, with much of the focus centered on its rotation. However, John Vidale, Dean's Professor of Earth Sciences at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and the study's principal investigator, noted that his team was not initially seeking to redefine the core's physical nature.

"What we ended up discovering is evidence that the near surface of Earth's inner core undergoes structural change," Vidale explained. This observation suggests that topographical activity may be influencing the inner core's rotation, contributing to subtle shifts in the length of a day and possibly linking to the core's gradual slowing.

A New Perspective on the Inner Core

Situated roughly 3,000 miles beneath the Earth's surface, the inner core is encapsulated by the liquid outer core and has long been assumed to be a solid mass. The USC researchers originally set out to investigate the inner core's slowing motion but made an unexpected discovery along the way.

"But as I was analyzing multiple decades' worth of seismograms, one dataset of seismic waves curiously stood out from the rest," Vidale said. "Later on, I'd realize I was staring at evidence the inner core is not solid."

The study relied on seismic waveform data, specifically 121 repeating earthquakes recorded from 42 locations near the South Sandwich Islands between 1991 and 2024. When comparing the waveforms at seismic stations near Fairbanks, Alaska, and Yellowknife, Canada, the team noticed unusual seismic properties at the latter location, indicating an unexpected change within the inner core.

"At first the dataset confounded me," Vidale admitted. It was only after refining the resolution technique that the team realized they were observing additional physical activity within the core.

Evidence of Core Deformation

The study suggests that the inner core may undergo viscous deformation, altering its shape and shifting at its shallow boundary. The primary driver of this structural change is likely the interaction between the inner and outer core.

"The molten outer core is widely known to be turbulent, but its turbulence had not been observed to disrupt its neighbor, the inner core, on a human timescale," Vidale noted. "What we're observing in this study for the first time is likely the outer core disturbing the inner core."

This discovery sheds light on the intricate processes occurring deep within the Earth and could enhance our understanding of the planet's thermal and magnetic fields.

Research Report:Annual-scale variability in both the rotation rate and near surface of Earth's inner core

Related Links
 University of Southern California
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Finland and ESA join forces to establish groundbreaking Earth observation supersite
 Paris, France (SPX) Feb 05, 2025
 In a milestone move, the European Space Agency (ESA), Finland's government, and the Finnish Meteorological Institute have begun laying the groundwork for a new Earth observation calibration and validation supersite in Sodankyla, Lapland. This collaborative endeavor promises wide-ranging benefits for Europe's space community. Developed as a shared initiative, this facility will bolster ESA's mission to deliver precise satellite data over high latitudes while fostering opportunities for Finnish ente ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Momentus to conduct multi sensor rendezvous trial with US Air Force

 Crew Wraps Spacewalk Duties and Expands Crop Research in Orbit

 Will the US get to Mars quicker if it drops or delays plans to visit the Moon?

 Spacewalkers Complete Radio Hardware Removal and Microbe Search
EARTH OBSERVATION
Ride completes Deep Blue mission marking new chapter in satellite launch services

 European Partners Expand Ariane 6 Commitment with Arianespace

 Caltech takes first steps toward lightsails that could reach distant star systems

 SpaceX launches more Startlink satellites from California
EARTH OBSERVATION
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics

 New Martian Crater Reveals Far-Reaching Seismic Signals

 Approaching the Red Planet from the Kitchen

 Explaining persistent hydrogen in Mars atmosphere
EARTH OBSERVATION
Astronaut insights from mid mission aboard Tiangong

 Chinese Satellite Companies Expand Global Services with Advanced Networks and Constellations

 China launches additional satellites for Spacesail Constellation

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
EARTH OBSERVATION
Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission

 UK Gains Advanced Space Simulation Facility from Amentum

 Vodafone utilizes US satellite array for milestone mobile call

 SiriusXM's SXM-9 Satellite Begins Full Operation After Successful Testing
EARTH OBSERVATION
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
EARTH OBSERVATION
How Early Earth Supported the Formation of Polyester Protocells

 Efforts to Detect Alien Life Advanced by Simple Microbe Mobility Test

 Asteroid Bennu comes from a long-lost salty world with ingredients for life

 IGRINS on Gemini South Detects Surprising Signatures in Dynamic Atmosphere of Exoplanet WASP-121b
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Juno Mission Discovers Record-Breaking Volcanic Activity on Io

 SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.