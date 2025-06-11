24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 BlackSky Gen-3 delivers very hi-res imagery at warfighting speed - 12 hours after launch
illustration only
BlackSky Gen-3 delivers very hi-res imagery at warfighting speed - 12 hours after launch
 by Staff Writers
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 11, 2025

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has delivered the first very high-resolution images from the company's second Gen-3 satellite just 12 hours following its successful launch last Monday.

"In today's national security environment, BlackSky's customers require space-based intelligence that moves at warfighter speed," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "BlackSky's newest Gen-3 satellite has delivered low-latency, very high-resolution imagery on its first day in orbit demonstrating the maturity of our AI-enabled architecture and demonstrates the agile, mission-ready resilience of our commercial capabilities today."

Early morning Gen-3, unit two, imagery collected yesterday at 7:45 a.m. China Standard Time over Golmud Air Base, Qinghai Province, China has demonstrated the timely operational value of high-cadence, space-based dynamic monitoring capabilities in support of strategic and tactical surveillance, reconnaissance and tracking defense and intelligence missions. Gen-3 gives decision makers the ability to discern vital aircraft movements, ground vehicle positioning and critical facility operations that can provide valuable real-time context to multisource intelligence efforts.

"BlackSky is committed to giving customers an unparalleled operational advantage at disruptive speed, scale and economics. Our real-time dynamic monitoring capabilities offer a strong complement to national space assets, especially in support of time-dominant strategic and tactical operations," said O'Toole.

As part of BlackSky's high-cadence, time-diverse constellation, each new Gen-3 satellite is expected to accelerate the development of new customer applications in automated real-time and predictive battlefield monitoring.

Gen-3 customers have subscription-based access to high-cadence, time diverse 35-centimeter very high-resolution imagery with AI-enabled automated detection analytics that identify and classify a wide library of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of military interest. As BlackSky's constellation evolves with the regular addition of Gen-3 satellites, BlackSky will continue to optimize for increased constellation capacity and flexibility giving customers confidence in reliable access to services.

Related Links
 BlackSky Technology
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's Ready-to-Use Dataset Details Land Motion Across North America
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jun 11, 2025
 An online tool maps measurements and enables non-experts to understand earthquakes, subsidence, landslides, and other types of land motion. NASA is collaborating with the Alaska Satellite Facility in Fairbanks to create a powerful web-based tool that will show the movement of land across North America down to less than an inch. The online portal and its underlying dataset unlock a trove of satellite radar measurements that can help anyone identify where and by how much the land beneath their feet ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA pioneer Dr. Stanley Sander dies at age of 80

 Momentus to Host Portal Space Systems' First In-space Tech Demo

 Vienna calling: Strauss's 'Blue Danube' waltzes into outer space

 UAH Lab Investigates Microgravity Effects on Microbial Gene Transfer
EARTH OBSERVATION
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions

 Rocket Lab Schedules Third Electron Launch in 24 Days to Deploy Next Mission for iQPS

 Maritime Launch and T-Minus Engineering Announce Plans for Hypersonic Suborbital Launches from Spaceport Nova Scotia

 Northrop Grumman Commits $50 Million to Firefly Aerospace to Drive Eclipse Medium Launch Vehicle
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA's MAVEN Makes First Observation of Atmospheric Sputtering at Mars

 NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars

 Rocky road geology reveals billion year story inside Martian crater

 Martian dust devil photobombs NASA Perseverance rover in milestone selfie
EARTH OBSERVATION
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
EARTH OBSERVATION
Maxar Space Systems Selected to Build High-Power EchoStar XXVI Satellite

 iRocket and Wilbur Ross-backed BPGC Acquisition eye iRocket listing on Nasdaq

 SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California

 Impulse Space Secures $300 Million Series C to Accelerate the Future of In-Space Mobility
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rare earths: China's trump card in trade war with US

 Look Up secures major capital boost to expand radar network and space traffic services

 Trump pocketed over $57 mn from crypto coin sales

 AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
EARTH OBSERVATION
Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation

 Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists

 How does life rebound from mass extinctions

How chaotic planet formation may explain wide-orbit worlds like Planet Nine
EARTH OBSERVATION
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field

 SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.