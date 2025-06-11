BlackSky Gen-3 delivers very hi-res imagery at warfighting speed - 12 hours after launch

"In today's national security environment, BlackSky's customers require space-based intelligence that moves at warfighter speed," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "BlackSky's newest Gen-3 satellite has delivered low-latency, very high-resolution imagery on its first day in orbit demonstrating the maturity of our AI-enabled architecture and demonstrates the agile, mission-ready resilience of our commercial capabilities today."
Early morning Gen-3, unit two, imagery collected yesterday at 7:45 a.m. China Standard Time over Golmud Air Base, Qinghai Province, China has demonstrated the timely operational value of high-cadence, space-based dynamic monitoring capabilities in support of strategic and tactical surveillance, reconnaissance and tracking defense and intelligence missions. Gen-3 gives decision makers the ability to discern vital aircraft movements, ground vehicle positioning and critical facility operations that can provide valuable real-time context to multisource intelligence efforts.
"BlackSky is committed to giving customers an unparalleled operational advantage at disruptive speed, scale and economics. Our real-time dynamic monitoring capabilities offer a strong complement to national space assets, especially in support of time-dominant strategic and tactical operations," said O'Toole.
As part of BlackSky's high-cadence, time-diverse constellation, each new Gen-3 satellite is expected to accelerate the development of new customer applications in automated real-time and predictive battlefield monitoring.
Gen-3 customers have subscription-based access to high-cadence, time diverse 35-centimeter very high-resolution imagery with AI-enabled automated detection analytics that identify and classify a wide library of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of military interest. As BlackSky's constellation evolves with the regular addition of Gen-3 satellites, BlackSky will continue to optimize for increased constellation capacity and flexibility giving customers confidence in reliable access to services.
