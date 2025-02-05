24/7 Space News
 ATLAS bolsters radio frequency network through new HawkEye 360 alliance
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 05, 2025

ATLAS Space Operations(R) has formed a strategic alliance with HawkEye 360, a leader in space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics. This partnership incorporates ATLAS' ground stations in Mingenew, Australia and Awarua, New Zealand into HawkEye 360's global network, further strengthening the company's RF monitoring initiatives.

"Integrating the ATLAS ground stations in Mingenew and Awarua not only optimizes our network for reduced latency but adds capacity and redundancy to our operations in key regions," said Lorin Metzger, VP of Space at HawkEye 360. While ATLAS offers coverage from its Global Federated Network of more than fifty antennas spanning thirty-four sites, mid-latitude connections remain a significant draw for constellation operators.

These strategically selected stations enhance communication with HawkEye 360's mid-latitude satellite clusters, part of a broader plan to curb latency and expand the company's ground station footprint by 2025. Streamlined satellite interactions are essential for delivering timely RF data, which supports HawkEye 360 customers across varied sectors.

"ATLAS recognizes the vital role space-based solutions play in our daily lives," said ATLAS Director of Commercial Solutions, Torrey Wigfield. "We are thrilled to provide HawkEye 360 with this expanded coverage, supporting their RF Spectrum Analysis mission and its positive global impact."

Through this collaboration, HawkEye 360 can tap into ATLAS' gigabit-per-second X-band modems. Cluster 11 satellites in HawkEye 360's constellation employ high-speed transmitters that quadruple downlink rates, rapidly delivering critical insights to end users.

"Freedom Ground Software as a Service was purpose-built to help companies like HawkEye 360 seamlessly expand their ground network locations and minimize latency, all while maintaining the high level of security our customers rely on," said ATLAS CTO and Co-Founder, Brad Bode.

Having completed a single integration with the Mingenew and Awarua stations, HawkEye 360 is now fully woven into ATLAS' Federated Global Ground Network via ATLAS' patented Freedom Software. As HawkEye 360's data demands grow and its ground architecture evolves, ATLAS stands ready to scale alongside it.

