Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission

"With LizzieSat-3 ready for launch, we are taking another significant step in expanding our on-orbit capabilities and delivering critical, near real-time data solutions to our customers," said Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "This milestone demonstrates our commitment to providing scalable, cost-effective solutions tailored to diverse mission needs while showcasing the adaptability of our modular satellite platform."
Outfitted with an advanced payload roster, LizzieSat(TM)-3 includes an AIS sensor, a high-resolution visual spectrum camera, and the HEO Holmes Imager, which powers HEO Inspect for non-Earth imaging and space asset characterization. This satellite also debuts the latest iteration of Sidus' proprietary artificial intelligence system, designed to merge multiple data inputs on-orbit for timely, actionable insights in areas like environmental monitoring, border protection, and emergency response. By employing its space-to-space data relay module, Sidus aims to provide direct-to-user data transmission that reduces latency.
Coming on the heels of LizzieSat(TM)-2's successful launch on December 21, 2024, and its ongoing commissioning phase, LizzieSat(TM)-3 represents Sidus Space's continued drive to supply rapid, adaptable, and cost-effective solutions that address diverse requirements across government, defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors.
