Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 05, 2025



Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the "Company" or "Sidus"), known for its innovative and agile space mission services, has confirmed that LizzieSat(TM)-3 has arrived at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The spacecraft will now undergo integration in advance of its planned deployment into low Earth orbit no earlier than the first quarter of 2025, as part of SpaceX's Transporter-13 rideshare mission.

"With LizzieSat-3 ready for launch, we are taking another significant step in expanding our on-orbit capabilities and delivering critical, near real-time data solutions to our customers," said Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "This milestone demonstrates our commitment to providing scalable, cost-effective solutions tailored to diverse mission needs while showcasing the adaptability of our modular satellite platform."

Outfitted with an advanced payload roster, LizzieSat(TM)-3 includes an AIS sensor, a high-resolution visual spectrum camera, and the HEO Holmes Imager, which powers HEO Inspect for non-Earth imaging and space asset characterization. This satellite also debuts the latest iteration of Sidus' proprietary artificial intelligence system, designed to merge multiple data inputs on-orbit for timely, actionable insights in areas like environmental monitoring, border protection, and emergency response. By employing its space-to-space data relay module, Sidus aims to provide direct-to-user data transmission that reduces latency.

Coming on the heels of LizzieSat(TM)-2's successful launch on December 21, 2024, and its ongoing commissioning phase, LizzieSat(TM)-3 represents Sidus Space's continued drive to supply rapid, adaptable, and cost-effective solutions that address diverse requirements across government, defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors.

Related Links

Sidus Space

The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

