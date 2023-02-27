ADVERTISEMENT

24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Yusaku Maezawa, Entrepreneur and First Private Japanese Citizen to Visit the ISS, Invests U.S. $23 Million in Astroscale
File image of Yusaku Maezawa arriving at the ISS.
Yusaku Maezawa, Entrepreneur and First Private Japanese Citizen to Visit the ISS, Invests U.S. $23 Million in Astroscale
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 27, 2023

Astroscale Holdings Inc. ("Astroscale"), the market leader in satellite servicing and long-term sustainability across all orbits, has received an investment of U.S. $23 million from Yusaku Maezawa, the first private Japanese citizen to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

"Mr. Maezawa's investment is a testament to the importance of space sustainability, and we are deeply grateful for his vision and commitment," said Nobu Okada, Founder and CEO of Astroscale. "Astroscale's mission to prevent the accumulation of space debris and to create a sustainable space environment aligns with Mr. Maezawa's experience and passion for space travel and exploration."

Maezawa is the first Japanese civilian to visit the ISS, where he spent 12 days in December 2021. This groundbreaking visit was only his first step into space. He is now preparing for the historic dearMoon mission, in which he will lead a crew of nine on the first civilian mission to fly around the Moon on a SpaceX Starship.

"As someone who has visited space, I understand the immense dangers posed by debris in orbit," said Maezawa. "My second space trip is on the horizon, the dearMoon mission to fly around the moon, and I expect similar types of space travel will become more common. I want to protect the future of space travel, so I've decided to contribute to Astroscale's mission to reduce orbital debris."

Since its founding in 2013, Astroscale has been committed to the sustainable, responsible and cost-effective use of space. The funds raised through its Series G round will support the continued development of world-leading technologies, global expansion and increased supply capacity to meet growing demand.

Related Links
 Astroscale
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas

Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT

SPACEMART
Space Daily retools to AI/ML centric Content Management System
 Gerroa, Australia (SPX) Feb 09, 2023
 SpaceDaily.com, a pioneer in the field of technology and science news for over 25 years, has announced the launch of a new AI/ML-centric Content Management System (CMS) that will take its newsroom operations to the next level. Building upon decades of automation process development, this innovative platform represents the future of SpaceDaily.com, leveraging the latest Large Language Model (LLM) software technology to enhance its news editorial and production capabilities. ... read more
SPACEMART
Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

 Tennessee company gets multibillion-dollar NASA contract for Kennedy Space Center operations

 Nicola Fox named associate administrator for NASA Science Mission Directorate

 Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
SPACEMART
Rocket Lab establishes Australian Subsidiary to support rapidly growing Space Sector

 Rocket Lab set for dual launch campaigns in Virginia and New Zealand

 Successful flight acceptance hot test of CE-20 cryogenic engine

 Gilmour Space and Atomos Space sign MoU for launch and in-space transfers
SPACEMART
Got Rock Sample: Sol 3755

 Perseverance from Team Curiosity: Sols 3752-3754

 NASA's MAVEN spacecraft remains in safe mode after IMU issue

 SuperCam's AI capabilities enhanced with AEGIS upgrade
SPACEMART
China's space station experiments pave way for new space technology

 China solicits logos for manned space missions in 2023

 Two crews set for Tiangong station in '23

 Large number of launches planned
SPACEMART
Intelsat completes multi-orbit inflight Wi-Fi tests

 Sidus Space to integrate Edge AI for upcoming satellite constellation operations

 Kleos Space joins Ursa Space Virtual Constellation

 Yusaku Maezawa, Entrepreneur and First Private Japanese Citizen to Visit the ISS, Invests U.S. $23 Million in Astroscale
SPACEMART
Mitsubishi Electric and Astroscale to Develop and Produce Satellite Buses

 Arralis Technologies acquired by ReliaSat

 Kayhan Space amps up executive team ahead of Advanced Collision Avoidance Suite rollout

 BeetleSat deploys satellite expandable antenna in LEO orbit
SPACEMART
Removing traces of life in lab helps NASA scientists study its origins

 To new worlds with quantitative spectroscopy

 Nanosatellite shows the way to RNA medicine of the future

 CARMENES project boosts the number of known planets in the solar neighbourhood
SPACEMART
Newly discovered form of salty ice could exist on surface of extraterrestrial moons

 New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons

 JUICE's final take-off before lift-off

 A new ring system discovered in our Solar System
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.