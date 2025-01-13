What causes the white patch near northern lights

The findings, published on Dec. 30 in the journal Nature Communications, detail how this white patch appears as a structured, grey- or white-toned emission embedded within the colorful dynamic green and red auroras. Dr. Emma Spanswick, PhD, the study's lead author and associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, explained the origins of the discovery:
"You'd see this dynamic green aurora, you'd see some of the red aurora in the background and, all of a sudden, you'd see this structured - almost like a patch - grey-toned or white-toned emission connected to the aurora," she said. "So, the first response of any scientist is, 'Well, what is that?'"
Although this white patch has been noted in scientific literature before, no explanation had been established until now. Spanswick's team concluded that it is "most certainly a heat source," providing new insights into the complexity of the aurora borealis.
The study highlights how advancements in camera technology have played a critical role in capturing true-color images of the night sky, enabling researchers and amateur photographers alike to observe phenomena that were previously undetectable. Spanswick emphasized the impact of these technological developments:
"Everyone has noticed the advancement in digital photography. Your cellphone can now take pictures of the aurora. That has flowed to the commercial sensor market now," she said. "Those types of sensors can now be found in more commercial, more robust sensors that we would use in science."
The research was partially inspired by renewed interest in continuum emission, sparked by the discovery of STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement), a glowing ribbon of purple light observed alongside auroras.
"There are similarities between what we're seeing now and STEVE," Spanswick explained. "STEVE manifests itself as this mauve or grey-toned structure. To be honest, the elevation of the spectrum between the two is very similar, but this, because of its association with dynamic aurora, it's almost embedded in the aurora. It's harder to pick out if you were to look at it, whereas STEVE is separate from the aurora - a big band crossing the sky."
The study also highlights the contributions of three University of Calgary students, including undergraduate Josh Houghton. Initially hired as an intern, Houghton's role quickly expanded to involve detailed data analysis, earning him co-authorship on the Nature Communications paper. Reflecting on his experience, Houghton said, "I was still learning things at the time. I had just started my internship, and I very quickly got involved. It's just very, very cool."
Spanswick praised Houghton's efforts, noting, "He's had one heck of an internship experience." Houghton plans to continue this line of research for his undergraduate honors thesis and pursue a master's degree at UCalgary next year.
The research was supported by the Transition Region Explorer (TREx) project, funded by the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, the Government of Alberta, and the Canadian Space Agency. The TREx RGB and Spectrograph instruments are maintained by Space Environment Canada through the Canadian Space Agency's Geospace Observatory (GO) Canada initiative.
Research Report:Association of structured continuum emission with dynamic aurora
Related Links
University of Calgary
Solar Science News at SpaceDaily
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration
Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy
ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research
NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing
Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense
Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development
SpaceX launches 21 Starlinks using 1st-stage on it's 25th mission; launches NRO spysat from Vandenberg
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs
January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars
University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
|
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology
AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services
India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins
SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters