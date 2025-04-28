24/7 Space News
 USSF declares WSF-M weather satellite operational with initial capability milestone
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025

Space Systems Command's Weather System Follow-on - Microwave (WSF-M) satellite has officially achieved Operational Acceptance and Initial Operational Capability (IOC), Space Operations Command (SpOC) announced today.

After launching the WSF-M (Space Vehicle-1) last year, Space Systems Command (SSC) conducted extensive operational testing to verify data quality, ground system support, and mission data processing across U.S. Space Force weather centers, the broader military community, allied partners, and other government organizations. With the satellite completing its operational trial period, it has now fulfilled all criteria for acceptance and IOC designation. Meteorologists will now use data from WSF-M to produce critical weather intelligence for military mission planning and operations.

"WSF-M pinpoints actionable weather data on a global scale 24/7, empowering our joint forces to plan strategically and respond swiftly, no matter the environmental conditions," said Col. Robert Davis, program executive officer for SSC Space Sensing.

The WSF-M satellite plays a vital role in the Space Force's move toward hybrid space architectures, ensuring that U.S. warfighters continue to benefit from accurate and timely environmental intelligence.

"The operational acceptance of the WSF-M satellite is a pivotal milestone in the Space Force's focus on transitioning towards a more affordable, scalable, and resilient weather satellite constellation," Davis added.

Leading the development of next-generation environmental monitoring capabilities for the Department of Defense, SSC's Environmental and Tactical Surveillance Acquisition Delta complements the longstanding Defense Meteorological Satellite Program with advanced technologies.

"The performance of the first WSF-M satellite during on-orbit evaluations exceeded our expectations," commented Col. Daniel Visosky, SSC senior materiel leader. "The calibration campaign was exceptionally smooth, allowing us to declare operational acceptance even faster than we expected."

Designed to address three top-priority Department of Defense space-based environmental monitoring (SBEM) needs, WSF-M measures ocean surface vector winds, monitors tropical cyclone intensity, and characterizes energetic charged particles in low Earth orbit. The satellite also contributes valuable data on sea ice conditions, soil moisture, and snow depth.

"Our nation depends on the ML-1A [WSF-M's official nomenclature] and the dedication of our military and civilian Guardians and Airmen who support this vital mission. They help ensure the United States Space Force does our part to achieve joint and national security objectives," said Col. Raj Agrawal, commander of SpOC's Mission Delta 2, the unit responsible for Space Domain Awareness operations. "The space professionals across Mission Delta 2 are proud to continue the tradition of generating combat power, which operates Space Domain Awareness systems including the DoD's environmental monitoring satellites, with the first next-generation ML-1A satellite supporting warfighters across the globe. Many thanks to our SSC teammates and industry partners for enabling this smooth transition to operations."

WSF-M was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on April 11, 2024. Following successful deployment into orbit, satellite operators completed checkout procedures, activating the light shade, solar arrays, and antennas. The payload sensors were then tuned and calibrated, preparing the satellite for full operational support to warfighters worldwide.

