24/7 Space News
CHIP TECH
 The US-China chip war in dates

The US-China chip war in dates

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 9, 2025

As President Donald Trump says the United States has agreed that chip giant Nvidia can sell AI semiconductors to China, AFP runs down the tussle over the key tech:

Aug 2022: Biden's Chips Act

Joe Biden, then US president, signs a bill to boost domestic chipmaking -- an industry Washington fears China could come to dominate through mammoth state-backed investments.

His Chips and Science Act includes $52 billion to boost the production of microchips, which are vital to almost all modern machinery.

Oct 2022: Export controls

Washington restricts exports to China of some advanced chips used to train and power artificial intelligence, on national security grounds.

It also toughens controls on the sale of chipmaking equipment. China says the country is trying to "maliciously block and suppress Chinese businesses".

In December, the US blacklists 36 Chinese companies -- many with close ties to China's defence sector -- severely limiting their use of US chip manufacturing tech and designs.

Oct 2023: Tighter curbs

A year later, with OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI tools booming in popularity, Washington tightens the screws.

Attention has so far been focused on Nvidia's industry-leading H100 chip, but the government widens export curbs to other, lower-performing semiconductors.

Dec 2024 - Jan 2025: Biden's final moves

Ahead of Trump's return to the White House, Biden imposes a series of new rules on advanced chip exports to China.

"The US leads the world in AI now -- both AI development and AI chip design -- and it's critical that we keep it that way," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says.

One rule requires authorisations for re-exports and in-country transfers, a bid to avert any circumvention of chip supply to China.

Jan 2025: DeepSeek shock

Chinese startup DeepSeek stuns the AI industry with the launch of a low-cost, high-quality chatbot -- a challenge to US ambitions to lead the world in developing the technology.

Apr 2025: Nvidia's H20 blocked

Nvidia has developed new H20 semiconductors -- a less powerful version of its AI processing units designed specifically for export to China.

But the company says Washington has required it to obtain licences to ship H20s to China over concerns they may be used in supercomputers.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang campaigns against the moves, saying he is "willing to continue to plough deeply into the Chinese market".

May 2025: Trump eases rules

The Trump administration rescinds some Biden-era chip export controls, answering calls from countries who say they are shut out from crucial technology needed to develop AI.

Sep 2025: 'Nanoseconds behind'

In July, Nvidia says it will resume H20 sales to China because the US government has said it will grant it a licence to do so.

But soon Beijing reportedly bars Chinese firms from buying them -- pushing companies to choose domestically produced chips instead.

Nvidia's Huang warns in September that the combination of US curbs and Beijing's policies will fuel the rise of China's chip industry.

"They're nanoseconds behind us," he said. "So we've got to go compete."

Dec 2025: Trump-Xi agreement

Trump says he has reached an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow Nvidia to ship H200 chips -- a higher-end product than the H20 -- to "approved customers in China".

Trump cites "conditions that allow for continued strong National Security" and citicises Biden's approach to the chip war.

Nvidia's most advanced chips -- the Blackwell series and forthcoming Rubin processors -- are not included in the agreement and remain available only to US customers.

H200s are roughly 18 months behind the company's most state-of-the-art offerings.

burs-kaf/dan

NVIDIA

Related Links
 Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CHIP TECH
Quantum hardware roadmap highlights scaling hurdles on path to everyday applications
 Chicago IL (SPX) Dec 05, 2025
 Quantum technology is accelerating out of the lab and into the real world, and a new article in Science argues that the field now stands at a turning point - one that is similar to the early computing age that preceded the rise of the transistor and modern computing. The article, authored by scientists from University of Chicago, Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Innsbruck in Austria, and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, offers ... read more
CHIP TECH
Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030

 NASA celebrates a decade of student contributions to space crop production

 Space station reaches new record with all docking ports in use
CHIP TECH
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test

 UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion

 EU hits Musk's X with 120-mn-euro fine, sparking US ire

 LandSpace ZQ 3 Y1 rocket reaches orbit on first reusable flight attempt
CHIP TECH
Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model

 NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils

 Second CHAPEA Crew Begins Extended Mars Habitat Mission at NASA Johnson

 Scientists trace ancient mega watersheds on Mars
CHIP TECH
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era

 China supports private space firms to expand global reach

 Successful launch preparations underway for Shenzhou XXII resupply mission
CHIP TECH
Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions

 SLI and AscendArc agree on 200 million GEO satellite leasing framework

 AST SpaceMobile increases US manufacturing capacity with new sites for next generation satellite production

 Spire Global faces NYSE noncompliance as contract momentum collides with reporting delay
CHIP TECH
ONE Bow River backs Odyssey Space Research growth in flight software and mission engineering

 D-Orbit launches dual orbital transportation missions, passes 200-payload milestone

 Space operators urged to share costs of clearing orbital debris

 Sidus Space to host MobLobSpace radar payload on LizzieSat for NASA debris tracking study
CHIP TECH
SwRI opens NOUR lab to track chemical pathways from nebulae to planetary systems

 Gels may have given early Earth chemistry a place to organize into life

 Helium escape mapped from superpuff exoplanet WASP 107b by JWST

 Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples
CHIP TECH
Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.