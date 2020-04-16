. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TIME AND SPACE
T2K insight into the origin of the universe
 by Staff Writers
 Lancaster UK (SPX) Apr 16, 2020

Kamioka Observatory, ICRR (Institute for Cosmic Ray Research), The University of Tokyo.

Lancaster physicists working on the T2K major international experiment in Japan are closing in on the mystery of why there is so much matter in the Universe, and so little antimatter.

The Big Bang should have created equal amounts of matter and antimatter in the early Universe but instead the Universe is made of matter. One of the greatest challenges in physics is to determine what happened to the antimatter, or why we see an asymmetry between matter and antimatter.

Tokai to Kamioka (T2K) researchers have revealed in the journal Nature that almost half of the possible parameter values that determine matter-antimatter asymmetry in the Universe have been ruled out.

Dr Laura Kormos, Senior Lecturer in Physics at Lancaster University, head of Lancaster's neutrino physics group and researcher at T2K, said: "Our data continue to suggest that Nature prefers almost the maximal value of asymmetry for this process. It would be just like Mother Nature to have these seemingly insignificant, difficult to study, tiny particles be the driver for the existence of the universe."

The T2K experiment studies neutrinos, one of the fundamental particles that make up the Universe and one of the the least well understood. Yet every second trillions of neutrinos from the sun pass through your body. These tiny particles, produced copiously within the sun and other stars, come in three varieties or flavours, and may spontaneously change, or oscillate, from one to another.

Each flavour of neutrino has an associated antineutrino. If flavour-changing, or oscillations, are different for neutrinos and antineutrinos, it could help to explain the observed dominance of matter over antimatter in our Universe, a question that has puzzled scientists for a century.

For most phenomena, the laws of physics provide a symmetric description of the behaviour of matter and antimatter. However, this symmetry must have been broken soon after the Big Bang in order to explain the observation of the Universe, which is composed of matter with little antimatter.

A necessary condition is the violation of the so-called Charge-Parity (CP) symmetry. Until now, there has not been enough observed CP symmetry violation to explain the existence of our Universe.

T2K is searching for a new source of CP symmetry violation in neutrino oscillations that would manifest itself as a difference in the measured oscillation probability for neutrinos and antineutrinos.

The parameter governing the matter/antimatter symmetry breaking in neutrino oscillation, called the dcp phase, can take a value from -180+ to 180+ . For the first time, T2K has disfavoured almost half of the possible values at the 99.7% (3s) confidence level, and is starting to reveal a basic property of neutrinos that has not been measured until now.

Dr Helen O'Keeffe, Senior Lecturer in Physics at Lancaster University and researcher at T2K, said: "This result will help shape future stages of T2K and the development of next-generation experiments. It is a very exciting outcome from many years of work."

This is an important step on the way to knowing whether or not neutrinos and antineutrinos behave differently.

Research paper


Related Links
 Lancaster University
 Understanding Time and Space

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


TIME AND SPACE
Rethinking cosmology: Universe expansion may not be uniform
 Paris (ESA) Apr 09, 2020
 Astronomers have assumed for decades that the Universe is expanding at the same rate in all directions. A new study based on data from ESA's XMM-Newton, NASA's Chandra and the German-led ROSAT X-ray observatories suggests this key premise of cosmology might be wrong. Konstantinos Migkas, a PhD researcher in astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Bonn, Germany, and his supervisor Thomas Reiprich originally set out to verify a new method that would enable astronomers to test the so-called i ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TIME AND SPACE
NASA researchers look to the future on Earth Day 50

 Space Station science payload operations continue amid pandemic

 Space tourists will celebrate New Year 2022 in orbit for first time

 NASA Astronauts Meir, Morgan, Crewmate Skripochka Return from Space Station
TIME AND SPACE
NASA, SpaceX to Launch First Astronauts to Space Station from U.S. Since 2011

 Scientific machine learning paves way for rapid rocket engine design

 NASA announces first SpaceX crewed flight for May 27

 US Rocketry Chief Offers Novel Explanation for Why America Continues to Buy Russia's RD-180 Engines
TIME AND SPACE
Nanocardboard flyers could serve as martian atmospheric probes

 Surface Hot Springs May Have Existed on Ancient Mars

 Mars 2020 Perseverance rover gets balanced

 NASA's Curiosity Keeps Rolling As Team Operates Rover From Home
TIME AND SPACE
Parachutes guide China's rocket debris safely to earth

 China to launch IoT communications satellites named after Wuhan

 China's experimental manned spaceship undergoes tests

 China's Long March-7A carrier rocket fails in maiden flight
TIME AND SPACE
SpaceX plans Wednesday Starlink satellite launch from Florida

 US wants to mine resources in space, but is it legal?

 NewSpace Philosophies: Who, How, What?

 OneWeb goes bankrupt
TIME AND SPACE
Sensors woven into a shirt can monitor vital signs

 Best homemade mask combines cotton, natural silk, chiffon

 Now metal surfaces can be instant bacteria killers

 Cool down fast to advance quantum nanotechnology
TIME AND SPACE
Astronomers discover planet that never was

 CHEOPS space telescope ready for scientific operation

 HD 158259 and it's six planets almost in rhythm

 Simulating early ocean vents shows life's building blocks form under pressure
TIME AND SPACE
New Horizons pushing the frontier ever deeper into the Kuiper Belt

 Mysteries of Uranus' oddities explained by Japanese astronomers

 Jupiter's Great Red Spot shrinking in size, not thickness

 Researchers find new minor planets beyond Neptune








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.