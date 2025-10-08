24/7 Space News
TIME AND SPACE
 Swiss watch industry should find time for India, says Deloitte
Swiss watch industry should find time for India, says Deloitte
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Zurich (AFP) Oct 8, 2025

India and Mexico could become new drivers of growth for the Swiss watch industry, which has been clobbered by US tariffs and slumping demand in China, top audit firm Deloitte said Wednesday.

The emblematic Swiss industry "is navigating one of the most complex periods in recent memory", the professional services giant said in the 11th Deloitte Swiss Watch Industry Study.

Watchmaking, the wealthy Alpine country's third-largest export sector, was rocked when the United States -- its largest market -- imposed 39-percent tariffs on Swiss products in August.

Furthermore, exports to mainland China -- the other major market for Swiss watch manufacturers -- continue to decline, with demand hit by youth unemployment and turbulence in the real estate market.

According to figures from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH), exports to the United States last year amounted to 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion) -- up five percent on 2023.

Exports to mainland China were at two billion francs -- down 26 percent.

Karine Szegedi, Deloitte Switzerland's consumer, luxury and fashion chief, said the industry should seize opportunities in other countries where growth is booming.

"Tapping into new growth regions is crucial as a way of cushioning declines in established markets," she said.

"Countries like India and Mexico are a source of young, dynamic customers. These customers are open to innovations, giving the Swiss watch industry the opportunity to expand its global presence in the long term."

- New watch markets -

Deloitte had already identified India as a market with high potential for watchmakers in its 2023 study.

Since then, Switzerland has signed a free-trade agreement (FTA) with India, which came into force on October 1, expected to facilitate the Swiss watchmaking industry's access to India's growing middle class.

This year's study noted the "strong domestic demand, rising affluence, and active investment in retail infrastructure" in India.

The study also shone a light on Mexico -- a country Switzerland signed an FTA with in 2021.

Since then, watch exports to Mexico have increased fivefold, with the country establishing itself as the leading market in Latin America.

Deloitte said watch enthusiasm in Mexico was being driven by social media.

India, however, remains the industry's fastest-growing major market.

FH figures showed Swiss watch exports to India were up 25 percent last year at 274 million francs, while exports to Mexico were up 16 percent last year at 337 million francs.

But while growth in these countries offers promising prospects, rising sales will not be enough to entirely offset the impact of US tariffs and the slump in exports to China, Deloitte said.

Mexico was the Swiss watch industry's 15th-biggest market last year, and India the 21st.

Related Links
 Understanding Time and Space

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TIME AND SPACE
Earth will spin faster marking 2nd shortest day in history
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 22, 2025
Scientists predicted that Tuesday will be a fraction of a second shorter than the average day as the Earth's rotation is moving faster. The international Earth Rotation and Reference System Service expects that Tuesday will be just 1.34 milliseconds shorter than the standard 24 hours. "We've known about the rotation of the Earth being variable for about a hundred years," said the former Director of Time at the United States Naval Observatory Dennis McCarthy. "This is just one of those li ... read more
TIME AND SPACE
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab

 NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030

 NASA launches mission to study space weather
TIME AND SPACE
Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors

 Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches

 Pulsar Fusion to Demonstrate Advanced Propulsion on Momentus Vigoride Mission

 ESA and Avio advance design of reusable rocket upper stage
TIME AND SPACE
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life

 Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions

 NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
TIME AND SPACE
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
TIME AND SPACE
China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation

 Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility

 SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion

 Globalstar moves to expand satellite network with new spectrum plan
TIME AND SPACE
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory

 Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing

 New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport

 Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
TIME AND SPACE
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
TIME AND SPACE
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.