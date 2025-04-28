Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

"Last summer's average temperature in Lapland, or northern Fennoscandia, was the highest in both direct observations which we have from the late 1800s onwards and so-called indirect tree ring observations, of which the longest time series extends to 2,000 years ago," Mika Rantanen, researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, told AFP.
He cited a study carried out by the Meteorological Institute and the Natural Resources Institute in Finland, published in US scientific journal Nature, showing that the summer of 2024 in the northern Finnish town of Sodankyla had been around 2.1 degrees Celsius warmer as a result of human-caused climate change.
The mean temperature of 15.9C degrees between June and August 2024 broke the previous record dating back to 1937 by 0.4C degrees.
Climate change increased the likelihood of such exceptionally warm summers by around a hundred times, the study estimated.
"If it were not for climate change, the previous summer would have been a very, very rare event, occurring about once every 1,400 years," Rantanen said.
"In the current climate, however, such a summer is likely to reoccur every 16 years," he added.
Rantanen warned the region stretching over the northern areas of Finland, Sweden and Norway and parts of Russia was moving "beyond the natural range of variation" due to the soaring temperatures in the area.
This was resulting in consequences such as more frequent heatwaves, forest fires and an increased greening of the tundra bringing irreversible changes to the sensitive Arctic ecosystems and its local populations.
Compared to other parts of the globe, the Arctic region is warming four times faster since 1979, according to a study published in Nature in 2022.
"We found out that in 2050, a summer as warm as the one we had last year would be so common that it would happen every four years. This warming will continue unless these global climate emissions can be limited," Rantanen said.
Related Links
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Bridging Earth and space, and art and science, with global voices
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
US Space Force awards L3Harris new contract option for deep space tracking system modernization
Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero
Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing
Outpost awarded contract to develop reentry shield tech for space-based cargo delivery
NASA adds critical stage adapter to Artemis II Moon rocket
Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
New study unveils volcanic history and clues to ancient life on Mars
Sols 4511-4512: Low energy after a big weekend
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
|
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
Big discovery reveals planet in upright orbit around brown dwarf binary
Strongest 'hints' yet of life detected on distant planet
First Spectrum: Strongest biosignature signal yet found on exoplanet
How alien energy patterns may reveal extraterrestrial life
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters