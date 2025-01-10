24/7 Space News
CARBON WORLDS
 Storing carbon in construction materials could address climate challenges
illustration only
Storing carbon in construction materials could address climate challenges
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 10, 2025

Materials like concrete and plastic used in construction could sequester billions of tons of carbon dioxide, according to a study conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis, and Stanford University. Published in the journal Science on Jan. 10, the research suggests that incorporating carbon storage into building materials could play a significant role in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, particularly when paired with efforts to decarbonize the economy.

"The potential is pretty large," said Elisabeth Van Roijen, the study's lead author and a graduate student at UC Davis.

Carbon sequestration involves capturing CO2 from emission sources or the atmosphere, transforming it into a stable form, and storing it permanently. While traditional approaches like injecting CO2 underground or depositing it in oceans have been explored, they face practical and environmental hurdles.

"What if, instead, we can leverage materials that we already produce in large quantities to store carbon?" Van Roijen proposed.

Van Roijen, alongside Sabbie Miller, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Davis, and Steve Davis of Stanford University, assessed the carbon storage potential of widely used materials such as concrete, asphalt, plastics, wood, and brick. Their findings indicate that these materials, manufactured at a global scale of over 30 billion tons annually, hold substantial potential for carbon sequestration.

Concrete's remarkable potential

The researchers evaluated various carbon-storing methods, including integrating biochar (a product derived from heating waste biomass) into concrete, using artificial carbonated rocks as aggregates for concrete and asphalt, and employing bio-based plastics and asphalt binders. Additionally, bricks reinforced with biomass fibers were studied. These technologies range from experimental lab stages to market-ready applications.

The study found that bio-based plastics have the highest carbon uptake per weight. However, concrete's dominance as the most widely used building material-with over 20 billion tons produced annually-makes it the most promising candidate for large-scale carbon storage.

"If feasible, a little bit of storage in concrete could go a long way," Miller explained. By substituting 10% of the world's concrete aggregate production with carbonateable materials, the potential exists to store one gigaton of CO2 annually.

The new methods primarily utilize low-value waste materials like biomass as feedstocks. Van Roijen noted that adopting these processes would not only enhance the value of these materials but also promote economic development and a circular economy.

While further development is required to validate material performance and carbon storage potential in some cases, many of these technologies are ready for broader adoption, Miller added.

A vast potential for carbon storage

The study estimated that building materials could potentially store over 15 billion tons of CO2 annually, underscoring their critical role in addressing climate change.

Research Report:Building materials could store more than 16 billion tonnes of CO2 annually

Related Links
 University of California - Davis
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CARBON WORLDS
Identifying minerals for carbon storage
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 10, 2025
 Minerals found deep underground may hold the key to combating global climate change. Carbon dioxide (CO2), the most recognized greenhouse gas, can react with specific underground minerals to form stable carbonates, effectively and permanently storing the gas. This natural storage method has helped regulate CO2 levels throughout Earth's history. This process, called carbon mineralization, has proven difficult to implement on an industrial scale. To advance its feasibility, scientists must gain a de ... read more
CARBON WORLDS
India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch

 Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
CARBON WORLDS
Bezos's Blue Origin targets Friday for first orbital launch

 SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 UAH Electric Propulsion Club seeks patent for experimental ion thruster

 Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch this week
CARBON WORLDS
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
CARBON WORLDS
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
CARBON WORLDS
Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity

 Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11

 NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations
CARBON WORLDS
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 Revealing new insights into single-atom metal alloy properties
CARBON WORLDS
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins

 An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models
CARBON WORLDS
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.