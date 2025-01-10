Storing carbon in construction materials could address climate challenges

"The potential is pretty large," said Elisabeth Van Roijen, the study's lead author and a graduate student at UC Davis.
Carbon sequestration involves capturing CO2 from emission sources or the atmosphere, transforming it into a stable form, and storing it permanently. While traditional approaches like injecting CO2 underground or depositing it in oceans have been explored, they face practical and environmental hurdles.
"What if, instead, we can leverage materials that we already produce in large quantities to store carbon?" Van Roijen proposed.
Van Roijen, alongside Sabbie Miller, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Davis, and Steve Davis of Stanford University, assessed the carbon storage potential of widely used materials such as concrete, asphalt, plastics, wood, and brick. Their findings indicate that these materials, manufactured at a global scale of over 30 billion tons annually, hold substantial potential for carbon sequestration.
The study found that bio-based plastics have the highest carbon uptake per weight. However, concrete's dominance as the most widely used building material-with over 20 billion tons produced annually-makes it the most promising candidate for large-scale carbon storage.
"If feasible, a little bit of storage in concrete could go a long way," Miller explained. By substituting 10% of the world's concrete aggregate production with carbonateable materials, the potential exists to store one gigaton of CO2 annually.
The new methods primarily utilize low-value waste materials like biomass as feedstocks. Van Roijen noted that adopting these processes would not only enhance the value of these materials but also promote economic development and a circular economy.
While further development is required to validate material performance and carbon storage potential in some cases, many of these technologies are ready for broader adoption, Miller added.
Research Report:Building materials could store more than 16 billion tonnes of CO2 annually
